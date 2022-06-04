How to Watch New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/3/2022

June 2, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux (9) shortstop Trea Turner (6) third baseman Justin Turner (10) and right fielder Mookie Betts (50) celebrate the victory against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, in the second game of a four-game series.

Dodgers vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, June 3, 2022

Friday, June 3, 2022 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

Dodgers vs. Mets Batting Stats

The Dodgers' .253 batting average is fourth-best in the league.

The Dodgers score the most runs in baseball (276 total, 5.4 per game).

The Dodgers have a league-leading .337 on-base percentage.

The Mets have a team batting average of .265 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.

The Mets have scored 271 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Mets have an on-base percentage of .336 this season, which ranks second in the league.

Dodgers Impact Players

Mookie Betts paces the Dodgers with 16 home runs and has racked up a team-best batting average of .310.

Betts' home runs rank him second in baseball, and he ranks ninth in RBI.

Freddie Freeman is hitting .289 with 19 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 28 walks.

Freeman is 131st in home runs and 22nd in RBI in the big leagues.

Turner has collected a team-high 42 runs batted in.

Justin Turner has 16 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks while batting .229.

Mets Impact Players

Lindor has been key for New York with 52 hits, an OBP of .345 plus a slugging percentage of .442.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Lindor is 38th in homers and fourth in RBI.

Pete Alonso is batting .278 this season with a team-high 13 home runs and 47 RBI.

Among all MLB hitters, Alonso is fifth in home runs and second in RBI.

Jeff McNeil leads New York with a .320 batting average while slugging three homers and driving in 26 runs.

Starling Marte is batting .275 with an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .435 this season.

Dodgers and Mets Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/29/2022 Diamondbacks W 3-1 Away 5/30/2022 Pirates L 6-5 Home 5/31/2022 Pirates L 5-3 Home 6/1/2022 Pirates L 8-4 Home 6/2/2022 Mets W 2-0 Home 6/3/2022 Mets - Home 6/4/2022 Mets - Home 6/5/2022 Mets - Home 6/7/2022 White Sox - Away 6/8/2022 White Sox - Away 6/9/2022 White Sox - Away

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/29/2022 Phillies W 5-4 Home 5/30/2022 Nationals W 13-5 Home 5/31/2022 Nationals W 10-0 Home 6/1/2022 Nationals W 5-0 Home 6/2/2022 Dodgers L 2-0 Away 6/3/2022 Dodgers - Away 6/4/2022 Dodgers - Away 6/5/2022 Dodgers - Away 6/6/2022 Padres - Away 6/7/2022 Padres - Away 6/8/2022 Padres - Away

