How to Watch New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will meet Pete Alonso and the New York Mets on Saturday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
Dodgers vs. Mets Batting Stats
- The Dodgers' .253 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers are the top-scoring team in baseball averaging 5.4 runs per game (282 total).
- The Dodgers have a league-best .336 on-base percentage.
- The Mets' .263 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
- The Mets have scored 272 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Mets are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .334.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Betts has posted a team-best batting average of .308, while pacing the Dodgers in long balls with 16.
- Including all major league hitters, Betts ranks 14th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
- Freddie Freeman is hitting .289 with 19 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 28 walks.
- Freeman ranks 141st in home runs and 25th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Trea Turner paces the Dodgers with 43 runs batted in.
- Justin Turner has 16 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks while batting .229.
Mets Impact Players
- Alonso is batting .277 this season with a team-high 14 home runs and 48 RBI.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Alonso ranks fourth in homers and second in RBI.
- Francisco Lindor has collected 52 hits this season and has an OBP of .339. He's slugging .433 on the year.
- Lindor is 40th in home runs and fourth in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Jeff McNeil is batting .315 to lead New York, while adding three homers and 26 runs batted in this season.
- Starling Marte has 53 hits and an OBP of .312 to go with a slugging percentage of .429 this season.
Dodgers and Mets Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/30/2022
Pirates
L 6-5
Home
5/31/2022
Pirates
L 5-3
Home
6/1/2022
Pirates
L 8-4
Home
6/2/2022
Mets
W 2-0
Home
6/3/2022
Mets
W 6-1
Home
6/4/2022
Mets
-
Home
6/5/2022
Mets
-
Home
6/7/2022
White Sox
-
Away
6/8/2022
White Sox
-
Away
6/9/2022
White Sox
-
Away
6/10/2022
Giants
-
Away
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/30/2022
Nationals
W 13-5
Home
5/31/2022
Nationals
W 10-0
Home
6/1/2022
Nationals
W 5-0
Home
6/2/2022
Dodgers
L 2-0
Away
6/3/2022
Dodgers
L 6-1
Away
6/4/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
6/5/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
6/6/2022
Padres
-
Away
6/7/2022
Padres
-
Away
6/8/2022
Padres
-
Away
6/10/2022
Angels
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
