How to Watch New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) celebrates after scoring on a RBI single by shortstop Trea Turner (not pictured) in the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will meet Pete Alonso and the New York Mets on Saturday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Dodgers vs. Mets Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers' .253 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.
  • The Dodgers are the top-scoring team in baseball averaging 5.4 runs per game (282 total).
  • The Dodgers have a league-best .336 on-base percentage.
  • The Mets' .263 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
  • The Mets have scored 272 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
  • The Mets are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .334.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Betts has posted a team-best batting average of .308, while pacing the Dodgers in long balls with 16.
  • Including all major league hitters, Betts ranks 14th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
  • Freddie Freeman is hitting .289 with 19 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 28 walks.
  • Freeman ranks 141st in home runs and 25th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Trea Turner paces the Dodgers with 43 runs batted in.
  • Justin Turner has 16 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks while batting .229.

Mets Impact Players

  • Alonso is batting .277 this season with a team-high 14 home runs and 48 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Alonso ranks fourth in homers and second in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor has collected 52 hits this season and has an OBP of .339. He's slugging .433 on the year.
  • Lindor is 40th in home runs and fourth in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Jeff McNeil is batting .315 to lead New York, while adding three homers and 26 runs batted in this season.
  • Starling Marte has 53 hits and an OBP of .312 to go with a slugging percentage of .429 this season.

Dodgers and Mets Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/30/2022

Pirates

L 6-5

Home

5/31/2022

Pirates

L 5-3

Home

6/1/2022

Pirates

L 8-4

Home

6/2/2022

Mets

W 2-0

Home

6/3/2022

Mets

W 6-1

Home

6/4/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/5/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/7/2022

White Sox

-

Away

6/8/2022

White Sox

-

Away

6/9/2022

White Sox

-

Away

6/10/2022

Giants

-

Away

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/30/2022

Nationals

W 13-5

Home

5/31/2022

Nationals

W 10-0

Home

6/1/2022

Nationals

W 5-0

Home

6/2/2022

Dodgers

L 2-0

Away

6/3/2022

Dodgers

L 6-1

Away

6/4/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/5/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/6/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/7/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/8/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/10/2022

Angels

-

Away

How To Watch

June
4
2022

New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
