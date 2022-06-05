How to Watch New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

May 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) is greeted by first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) after hitting a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will look to get to Trevor Williams when he starts for the New York Mets on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022

Sunday, June 5, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

Dodgers vs. Mets Batting Stats

The Dodgers rank sixth in MLB with a .251 batting average.

The Dodgers score the most runs in baseball (286 total, 5.4 per game).

The Dodgers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .335 on-base percentage.

The Mets lead baseball with a .264 batting average.

The Mets have scored 281 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

No team gets on base better than the Mets, who have a league-best .335 OBP this season.

Dodgers Impact Players

Mookie Betts paces the Dodgers with 16 homers while posting a team-leading batting average of .311.

Of all hitters in MLB, Betts' home runs rank him second, and his RBI tally puts him ninth.

Freddie Freeman has 19 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 28 walks while hitting .291.

Freeman is 141st in home runs and 26th in RBI in the majors.

Trea Turner has driven in a team-high 43 runs batted in.

Justin Turner has 16 doubles, four home runs and 18 walks while batting .228.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso is batting .285 this season with a team-high 16 home runs and 53 RBI.

Alonso's home run total places him second in the majors, and he is first in RBI.

Francisco Lindor is batting .255 with an OBP of .336 and a slugging percentage of .442 this season.

Lindor is currently 33rd in homers and fourth in RBI in the major leagues.

Starling Marte has 55 hits this season and a slash line of .274/.315/.433.

Jeff McNeil leads New York with a .311 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 26 RBI.

Dodgers and Mets Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/31/2022 Pirates L 5-3 Home 6/1/2022 Pirates L 8-4 Home 6/2/2022 Mets W 2-0 Home 6/3/2022 Mets W 6-1 Home 6/4/2022 Mets L 9-4 Home 6/5/2022 Mets - Home 6/7/2022 White Sox - Away 6/8/2022 White Sox - Away 6/9/2022 White Sox - Away 6/10/2022 Giants - Away 6/11/2022 Giants - Away

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/31/2022 Nationals W 10-0 Home 6/1/2022 Nationals W 5-0 Home 6/2/2022 Dodgers L 2-0 Away 6/3/2022 Dodgers L 6-1 Away 6/4/2022 Dodgers W 9-4 Away 6/5/2022 Dodgers - Away 6/6/2022 Padres - Away 6/7/2022 Padres - Away 6/8/2022 Padres - Away 6/10/2022 Angels - Away 6/11/2022 Angels - Away

