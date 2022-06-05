How to Watch New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will look to get to Trevor Williams when he starts for the New York Mets on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
Dodgers vs. Mets Batting Stats
- The Dodgers rank sixth in MLB with a .251 batting average.
- The Dodgers score the most runs in baseball (286 total, 5.4 per game).
- The Dodgers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .335 on-base percentage.
- The Mets lead baseball with a .264 batting average.
- The Mets have scored 281 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- No team gets on base better than the Mets, who have a league-best .335 OBP this season.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Mookie Betts paces the Dodgers with 16 homers while posting a team-leading batting average of .311.
- Of all hitters in MLB, Betts' home runs rank him second, and his RBI tally puts him ninth.
- Freddie Freeman has 19 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 28 walks while hitting .291.
- Freeman is 141st in home runs and 26th in RBI in the majors.
- Trea Turner has driven in a team-high 43 runs batted in.
- Justin Turner has 16 doubles, four home runs and 18 walks while batting .228.
Mets Impact Players
- Pete Alonso is batting .285 this season with a team-high 16 home runs and 53 RBI.
- Alonso's home run total places him second in the majors, and he is first in RBI.
- Francisco Lindor is batting .255 with an OBP of .336 and a slugging percentage of .442 this season.
- Lindor is currently 33rd in homers and fourth in RBI in the major leagues.
- Starling Marte has 55 hits this season and a slash line of .274/.315/.433.
- Jeff McNeil leads New York with a .311 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 26 RBI.
Dodgers and Mets Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/31/2022
Pirates
L 5-3
Home
6/1/2022
Pirates
L 8-4
Home
6/2/2022
Mets
W 2-0
Home
6/3/2022
Mets
W 6-1
Home
6/4/2022
Mets
L 9-4
Home
6/5/2022
Mets
-
Home
6/7/2022
White Sox
-
Away
6/8/2022
White Sox
-
Away
6/9/2022
White Sox
-
Away
6/10/2022
Giants
-
Away
6/11/2022
Giants
-
Away
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/31/2022
Nationals
W 10-0
Home
6/1/2022
Nationals
W 5-0
Home
6/2/2022
Dodgers
L 2-0
Away
6/3/2022
Dodgers
L 6-1
Away
6/4/2022
Dodgers
W 9-4
Away
6/5/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
6/6/2022
Padres
-
Away
6/7/2022
Padres
-
Away
6/8/2022
Padres
-
Away
6/10/2022
Angels
-
Away
6/11/2022
Angels
-
Away
