How to Watch New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) is greeted by first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) after hitting a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will look to get to Trevor Williams when he starts for the New York Mets on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Dodgers vs. Mets Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers rank sixth in MLB with a .251 batting average.
  • The Dodgers score the most runs in baseball (286 total, 5.4 per game).
  • The Dodgers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .335 on-base percentage.
  • The Mets lead baseball with a .264 batting average.
  • The Mets have scored 281 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
  • No team gets on base better than the Mets, who have a league-best .335 OBP this season.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Mookie Betts paces the Dodgers with 16 homers while posting a team-leading batting average of .311.
  • Of all hitters in MLB, Betts' home runs rank him second, and his RBI tally puts him ninth.
  • Freddie Freeman has 19 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 28 walks while hitting .291.
  • Freeman is 141st in home runs and 26th in RBI in the majors.
  • Trea Turner has driven in a team-high 43 runs batted in.
  • Justin Turner has 16 doubles, four home runs and 18 walks while batting .228.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso is batting .285 this season with a team-high 16 home runs and 53 RBI.
  • Alonso's home run total places him second in the majors, and he is first in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor is batting .255 with an OBP of .336 and a slugging percentage of .442 this season.
  • Lindor is currently 33rd in homers and fourth in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Starling Marte has 55 hits this season and a slash line of .274/.315/.433.
  • Jeff McNeil leads New York with a .311 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 26 RBI.

Dodgers and Mets Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/31/2022

Pirates

L 5-3

Home

6/1/2022

Pirates

L 8-4

Home

6/2/2022

Mets

W 2-0

Home

6/3/2022

Mets

W 6-1

Home

6/4/2022

Mets

L 9-4

Home

6/5/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/7/2022

White Sox

-

Away

6/8/2022

White Sox

-

Away

6/9/2022

White Sox

-

Away

6/10/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/11/2022

Giants

-

Away

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/31/2022

Nationals

W 10-0

Home

6/1/2022

Nationals

W 5-0

Home

6/2/2022

Dodgers

L 2-0

Away

6/3/2022

Dodgers

L 6-1

Away

6/4/2022

Dodgers

W 9-4

Away

6/5/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/6/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/7/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/8/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/10/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/11/2022

Angels

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
5
2022

New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
