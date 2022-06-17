How to Watch New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/17/2022

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jazz Chisholm and Mark Canha take the field when the Miami Marlins and New York Mets meet on Friday at Citi Field.
Mets vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, June 17, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Mets vs. Marlins Batting Stats
- The Mets lead the majors with a .262 batting average.
- The Mets are the highest scoring team in MLB action averaging five runs per game (327 total).
- The Mets are the top team in MLB play this season with a .334 on-base percentage.
- The Marlins' .242 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.
- The Marlins rank 16th in the league with 276 total runs scored this season.
- The Marlins have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
Mets Impact Players
- Pete Alonso leads the Mets in home runs (18) and runs batted in (59).
- Including all hitters in the majors, Alonso's home runs rank him second, and his RBI tally ranks him second.
- Francisco Lindor has nine doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 27 walks while hitting .242.
- Of all major league hitters, Lindor ranks 48th in home runs and seventh in RBI.
- Jeff McNeil paces the Mets' lineup with a .324 batting average.
- Starling Marte is batting .279 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 10 walks.
Marlins Impact Players
- Chisholm leads Miami in home runs (13) and runs batted in (41) this season while batting .246.
- Chisholm's home run total places him 17th in the big leagues, and he ranks 13th in RBI.
- Jorge Soler has collected 47 hits this season and has an OBP of .306. He's slugging .438 on the year.
- Among all MLB hitters, Soler ranks 25th in homers and 75th in RBI.
- Garrett Cooper's batting average of .311 leads all Miami hitters this season.
- Jesus Aguilar has collected 54 hits this season and has an OBP of .299. He's slugging .420 on the year.
Mets and Marlins Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/11/2022
Angels
L 11-6
Away
6/12/2022
Angels
W 4-1
Away
6/14/2022
Brewers
W 4-0
Home
6/15/2022
Brewers
L 10-2
Home
6/16/2022
Brewers
W 5-4
Home
6/17/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/18/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/19/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/20/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/21/2022
Astros
-
Away
6/22/2022
Astros
-
Away
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/11/2022
Astros
W 5-1
Away
6/12/2022
Astros
L 9-4
Away
6/13/2022
Phillies
L 3-2
Away
6/14/2022
Phillies
W 11-9
Away
6/15/2022
Phillies
L 3-1
Away
6/17/2022
Mets
-
Away
6/18/2022
Mets
-
Away
6/19/2022
Mets
-
Away
6/20/2022
Mets
-
Away
6/21/2022
Rockies
-
Home
6/22/2022
Rockies
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
17
2022
Miami Marlins at New York Mets
TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)