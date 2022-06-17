How to Watch New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/17/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jazz Chisholm and Mark Canha take the field when the Miami Marlins and New York Mets meet on Friday at Citi Field.

Mets vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, June 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mets vs. Marlins Batting Stats

  • The Mets lead the majors with a .262 batting average.
  • The Mets are the highest scoring team in MLB action averaging five runs per game (327 total).
  • The Mets are the top team in MLB play this season with a .334 on-base percentage.
  • The Marlins' .242 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.
  • The Marlins rank 16th in the league with 276 total runs scored this season.
  • The Marlins have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso leads the Mets in home runs (18) and runs batted in (59).
  • Including all hitters in the majors, Alonso's home runs rank him second, and his RBI tally ranks him second.
  • Francisco Lindor has nine doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 27 walks while hitting .242.
  • Of all major league hitters, Lindor ranks 48th in home runs and seventh in RBI.
  • Jeff McNeil paces the Mets' lineup with a .324 batting average.
  • Starling Marte is batting .279 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 10 walks.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Chisholm leads Miami in home runs (13) and runs batted in (41) this season while batting .246.
  • Chisholm's home run total places him 17th in the big leagues, and he ranks 13th in RBI.
  • Jorge Soler has collected 47 hits this season and has an OBP of .306. He's slugging .438 on the year.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Soler ranks 25th in homers and 75th in RBI.
  • Garrett Cooper's batting average of .311 leads all Miami hitters this season.
  • Jesus Aguilar has collected 54 hits this season and has an OBP of .299. He's slugging .420 on the year.

Mets and Marlins Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/11/2022

Angels

L 11-6

Away

6/12/2022

Angels

W 4-1

Away

6/14/2022

Brewers

W 4-0

Home

6/15/2022

Brewers

L 10-2

Home

6/16/2022

Brewers

W 5-4

Home

6/17/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/18/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/19/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/20/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/21/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/22/2022

Astros

-

Away

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/11/2022

Astros

W 5-1

Away

6/12/2022

Astros

L 9-4

Away

6/13/2022

Phillies

L 3-2

Away

6/14/2022

Phillies

W 11-9

Away

6/15/2022

Phillies

L 3-1

Away

6/17/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/18/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/19/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/20/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/21/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/22/2022

Rockies

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
17
2022

Miami Marlins at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

