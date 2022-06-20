How to Watch New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/20/2022

Jun 18, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with New York Mets first basemen Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins and Jon Berti take the field in the final game of a four-game series against Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets on Monday at Citi Field.

Mets vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, June 20, 2022

Monday, June 20, 2022 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

Mets vs. Marlins Batting Stats

The Mets have a league-leading .261 batting average.

The Mets are the top-scoring team in MLB action averaging 5.0 runs per game (342 total).

The Mets are the top team in MLB play this season with a .333 on-base percentage.

The Marlins rank 16th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.

The Marlins rank 16th in the league with 288 total runs scored this season.

The Marlins have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 19 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 63.

Including all MLB hitters, Alonso ranks 34th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Lindor is hitting .243 with nine doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 27 walks.

Lindor ranks 42nd in home runs and fourth in RBI so far this year.

Jeff McNeil paces the Mets' lineup with a .326 batting average.

Starling Marte is hitting .278 with 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 11 walks.

Marlins Impact Players

Jazz Chisholm is batting .244 this season with a team-high 13 home runs and 42 RBI.

Chisholm ranks 22nd in homers and 18th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Jorge Soler has collected 49 hits this season and has an OBP of .311. He's slugging .438 on the year.

Soler is currently 32nd in homers and 80th in RBI in the major leagues.

Garrett Cooper is batting .313 to lead Miami, while adding four homers and 29 runs batted in this season.

Miguel Rojas has collected 43 hits this season and has an OBP of .286. He's slugging .349 on the year.

Mets and Marlins Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/15/2022 Brewers L 10-2 Home 6/16/2022 Brewers W 5-4 Home 6/17/2022 Marlins W 10-4 Home 6/18/2022 Marlins W 3-2 Home 6/19/2022 Marlins L 6-2 Home 6/20/2022 Marlins - Home 6/21/2022 Astros - Away 6/22/2022 Astros - Away 6/24/2022 Marlins - Away 6/25/2022 Marlins - Away 6/26/2022 Marlins - Away

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/14/2022 Phillies W 11-9 Away 6/15/2022 Phillies L 3-1 Away 6/17/2022 Mets L 10-4 Away 6/18/2022 Mets L 3-2 Away 6/19/2022 Mets W 6-2 Away 6/20/2022 Mets - Away 6/21/2022 Rockies - Home 6/22/2022 Rockies - Home 6/23/2022 Rockies - Home 6/24/2022 Mets - Home 6/25/2022 Mets - Home

