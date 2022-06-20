How to Watch New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/20/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 18, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with New York Mets first basemen Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins and Jon Berti take the field in the final game of a four-game series against Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets on Monday at Citi Field.

Mets vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Marlins Batting Stats

  • The Mets have a league-leading .261 batting average.
  • The Mets are the top-scoring team in MLB action averaging 5.0 runs per game (342 total).
  • The Mets are the top team in MLB play this season with a .333 on-base percentage.
  • The Marlins rank 16th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.
  • The Marlins rank 16th in the league with 288 total runs scored this season.
  • The Marlins have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 19 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 63.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Alonso ranks 34th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.
  • Lindor is hitting .243 with nine doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 27 walks.
  • Lindor ranks 42nd in home runs and fourth in RBI so far this year.
  • Jeff McNeil paces the Mets' lineup with a .326 batting average.
  • Starling Marte is hitting .278 with 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 11 walks.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Jazz Chisholm is batting .244 this season with a team-high 13 home runs and 42 RBI.
  • Chisholm ranks 22nd in homers and 18th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Jorge Soler has collected 49 hits this season and has an OBP of .311. He's slugging .438 on the year.
  • Soler is currently 32nd in homers and 80th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Garrett Cooper is batting .313 to lead Miami, while adding four homers and 29 runs batted in this season.
  • Miguel Rojas has collected 43 hits this season and has an OBP of .286. He's slugging .349 on the year.

Mets and Marlins Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/15/2022

Brewers

L 10-2

Home

6/16/2022

Brewers

W 5-4

Home

6/17/2022

Marlins

W 10-4

Home

6/18/2022

Marlins

W 3-2

Home

6/19/2022

Marlins

L 6-2

Home

6/20/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/21/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/22/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/24/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/25/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/26/2022

Marlins

-

Away

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/14/2022

Phillies

W 11-9

Away

6/15/2022

Phillies

L 3-1

Away

6/17/2022

Mets

L 10-4

Away

6/18/2022

Mets

L 3-2

Away

6/19/2022

Mets

W 6-2

Away

6/20/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/21/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/22/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/23/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/24/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/25/2022

Mets

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
20
2022

Miami Marlins at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
1:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

