How to Watch New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/20/2022

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Marlins and Jon Berti take the field in the final game of a four-game series against Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets on Monday at Citi Field.
Mets vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, June 20, 2022
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Mets vs. Marlins Batting Stats
- The Mets have a league-leading .261 batting average.
- The Mets are the top-scoring team in MLB action averaging 5.0 runs per game (342 total).
- The Mets are the top team in MLB play this season with a .333 on-base percentage.
- The Marlins rank 16th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.
- The Marlins rank 16th in the league with 288 total runs scored this season.
- The Marlins have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).
Mets Impact Players
- Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 19 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 63.
- Including all MLB hitters, Alonso ranks 34th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.
- Lindor is hitting .243 with nine doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 27 walks.
- Lindor ranks 42nd in home runs and fourth in RBI so far this year.
- Jeff McNeil paces the Mets' lineup with a .326 batting average.
- Starling Marte is hitting .278 with 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 11 walks.
Marlins Impact Players
- Jazz Chisholm is batting .244 this season with a team-high 13 home runs and 42 RBI.
- Chisholm ranks 22nd in homers and 18th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Jorge Soler has collected 49 hits this season and has an OBP of .311. He's slugging .438 on the year.
- Soler is currently 32nd in homers and 80th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Garrett Cooper is batting .313 to lead Miami, while adding four homers and 29 runs batted in this season.
- Miguel Rojas has collected 43 hits this season and has an OBP of .286. He's slugging .349 on the year.
Mets and Marlins Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/15/2022
Brewers
L 10-2
Home
6/16/2022
Brewers
W 5-4
Home
6/17/2022
Marlins
W 10-4
Home
6/18/2022
Marlins
W 3-2
Home
6/19/2022
Marlins
L 6-2
Home
6/20/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/21/2022
Astros
-
Away
6/22/2022
Astros
-
Away
6/24/2022
Marlins
-
Away
6/25/2022
Marlins
-
Away
6/26/2022
Marlins
-
Away
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/14/2022
Phillies
W 11-9
Away
6/15/2022
Phillies
L 3-1
Away
6/17/2022
Mets
L 10-4
Away
6/18/2022
Mets
L 3-2
Away
6/19/2022
Mets
W 6-2
Away
6/20/2022
Mets
-
Away
6/21/2022
Rockies
-
Home
6/22/2022
Rockies
-
Home
6/23/2022
Rockies
-
Home
6/24/2022
Mets
-
Home
6/25/2022
Mets
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
20
2022
Miami Marlins at New York Mets
TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
1:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)