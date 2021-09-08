How to Watch Mets at Marlins

With the Mets on the outside of the playoff picture looking in, they need to come through with a big win Wednesday against the Marlins.

The New York Mets and Miami Marlins are set to play the second game of their current three-game series against each other on Wednesday evening. While the Marlins are just 57-81 on the season and have no chance of making it into the postseason, the Mets are still fighting for a spot. They hold a 70-69 record and are 3 1/2 games back in the wild card race and four games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East division.

How to Watch:

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Where: loanDepot Park in Miami

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

While they have an uphill battle to fight in order to get into the playoffs, the Mets have the talent to get the job done. They have been playing great baseball of late, winning eight out of their last 10 games.

In yesterday's 9-4 win over the Marlins, the Mets were led by star first baseman Pete Alonso. He cracked his 31st and 32nd home runs of the season to go along with three RBIs. The Marlins had four separate players drive in a run.

Will the Mets end up being able to make the playoffs? Only time will tell us, but these are the games they need to win. Any kind of loss to a team like the Marlins that should be a win would be a crushing blow to their chances of getting back into contention.

New York will turn to Rich Hill (0-2, 4.06 ERA) on the mound as the starter in today's matchup. As for the Marlins, Sandy Alcantara (8-13, 3.36 ERA) will be the starter.

