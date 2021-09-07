How to Watch Mets at Marlins

The Mets look to stay hot when they travel to Miami to open a three-game set with the Marlins.

Despite Monday night's loss to the Nationals, the Mets have been playing good baseball as of late. They have won seven out of their last nine and have climbed back into the race for the NL East. New York is still four games behind the division-leading Braves, but they are now back to within striking distance.

The Mets fans seem to be in a much better mood right now with the wins. Just a little over a week ago the biggest news out of New York was the fans booing the team and then Javier Baez and Francisco Lindor giving the thumbs down gesture. Winning cures a lot, though, and the Mets will look to continue their hot play when they travel to Miami.

The Marlins have also been playing well recently. They have won six out of their last nine games after losing eight straight. Miami has a good young core of players but has been wildly inconsistent all year long. They took three of four games against the Mets in early August, but just dropped two straight to them in New York last week.

Starting for the Mets in the first game of the series is Carlos Carrasco. He has started just seven games for the Mets and is still looking for his first win with New York. The Mets did win his last start, though, against the Marlins.

The Marlins will go with Edward Cabrera on Tuesday night. It will only be Cabrera's third start with the Marlins, the last of which was also against the Mets. The Marlins lost that game 3-1.

