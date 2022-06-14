How to Watch New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 12, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run off Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias (32) in the eight inning of the game at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers and Andrew McCutchen hit the field at Citi Field against Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets on Tuesday.

Mets vs. Brewers Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 14, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mets vs. Brewers Batting Stats

  • The Mets' .264 batting average leads MLB.
  • The Mets are the top-scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.1 runs per game (316 total).
  • The Mets are the top team in baseball this season with a .335 on-base percentage.
  • The Brewers' .231 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.
  • The Brewers have scored the 15th-most runs in the league this season with 267 (4.3 per game).
  • The Brewers have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.305).

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso has managed a team-leading 18 home runs and has driven in 57 runs.
  • Alonso is second in home runs and second in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Lindor is batting .245 with nine doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 27 walks.
  • Lindor is 44th in homers and seventh in RBI among MLB batters this season.
  • Starling Marte has 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and nine walks while hitting .276.
  • Jeff McNeil leads the team in batting average with a mark of .320.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Rowdy Tellez is batting .251 with 38 RBI, both of which are best among Milwaukee hitters this season.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Tellez's home run total ranks 37th and his RBI tally is 18th.
  • Christian Yelich is batting .242 with an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .381 this season.
  • Overall, Yelich is 103rd in home runs and 132nd in RBI this year.
  • Willy Adames is slugging .467 this season, with a team-high 11 home runs. He's also collected 28 RBI.
  • Jace Peterson has collected 30 hits this season and has an OBP of .292. He's slugging .420 on the year.

Mets and Brewers Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/7/2022

Padres

L 7-0

Away

6/8/2022

Padres

L 13-2

Away

6/10/2022

Angels

W 7-3

Away

6/11/2022

Angels

L 11-6

Away

6/12/2022

Angels

W 4-1

Away

6/14/2022

Brewers

-

Home

6/15/2022

Brewers

-

Home

6/16/2022

Brewers

-

Home

6/17/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/18/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/19/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/8/2022

Phillies

L 10-0

Home

6/9/2022

Phillies

L 8-3

Home

6/10/2022

Nationals

L 11-5

Away

6/11/2022

Nationals

L 8-6

Away

6/12/2022

Nationals

W 4-1

Away

6/14/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/15/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/16/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/17/2022

Reds

-

Away

6/18/2022

Reds

-

Away

6/19/2022

Reds

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
14
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

