Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will hit the field on Wednesday at Citi Field against Corbin Burnes, who is projected to start for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

Brewers vs. Mets Batting Stats

The Brewers have the fifth-worst batting average in the majors (.229).

The Brewers rank 16th in runs scored with 267, 4.2 per game.

The Brewers rank 21st in the league with a .303 on-base percentage.

No team has a better batting average than the .264 AVG the Mets have posted this season.

The Mets lead MLB with 320 runs scored this season.

The Mets have the best on-base percentage (.335) in baseball this year.

Brewers Impact Players

Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 38 runs batted in while accumulating a team-best batting average of .248.

Of all major league batters, Tellez ranks 88th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.

Christian Yelich is hitting .242 with nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and 27 walks.

Yelich ranks 105th in homers and 136th in RBI so far this year.

Willy Adames has 11 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.

Jace Peterson is batting .221 with six doubles, two triples, six home runs and 16 walks.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso leads New York in home runs (18) and runs batted in (59) this season while batting .289.

Among all hitters in MLB, Alonso's home run total is second and his RBI tally is second.

Lindor is batting .245 with an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .411 this season.

Among all major league hitters, Lindor ranks 47th in homers and seventh in RBI.

Starling Marte is slashing .277/.321/.441 this season for the Mets.

Jeff McNeil leads New York with a .321 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 29 RBI.

Brewers and Mets Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/9/2022 Phillies L 8-3 Home 6/10/2022 Nationals L 11-5 Away 6/11/2022 Nationals L 8-6 Away 6/12/2022 Nationals W 4-1 Away 6/14/2022 Mets L 4-0 Away 6/15/2022 Mets - Away 6/16/2022 Mets - Away 6/17/2022 Reds - Away 6/18/2022 Reds - Away 6/19/2022 Reds - Away 6/20/2022 Cardinals - Home

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/8/2022 Padres L 13-2 Away 6/10/2022 Angels W 7-3 Away 6/11/2022 Angels L 11-6 Away 6/12/2022 Angels W 4-1 Away 6/14/2022 Brewers W 4-0 Home 6/15/2022 Brewers - Home 6/16/2022 Brewers - Home 6/17/2022 Marlins - Home 6/18/2022 Marlins - Home 6/19/2022 Marlins - Home 6/20/2022 Marlins - Home

