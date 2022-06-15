New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will hit the field on Wednesday at Citi Field against Corbin Burnes, who is projected to start for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 15, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Brewers vs. Mets Batting Stats
- The Brewers have the fifth-worst batting average in the majors (.229).
- The Brewers rank 16th in runs scored with 267, 4.2 per game.
- The Brewers rank 21st in the league with a .303 on-base percentage.
- No team has a better batting average than the .264 AVG the Mets have posted this season.
- The Mets lead MLB with 320 runs scored this season.
- The Mets have the best on-base percentage (.335) in baseball this year.
Brewers Impact Players
- Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 38 runs batted in while accumulating a team-best batting average of .248.
- Of all major league batters, Tellez ranks 88th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.
- Christian Yelich is hitting .242 with nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and 27 walks.
- Yelich ranks 105th in homers and 136th in RBI so far this year.
- Willy Adames has 11 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
- Jace Peterson is batting .221 with six doubles, two triples, six home runs and 16 walks.
Mets Impact Players
- Pete Alonso leads New York in home runs (18) and runs batted in (59) this season while batting .289.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Alonso's home run total is second and his RBI tally is second.
- Lindor is batting .245 with an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .411 this season.
- Among all major league hitters, Lindor ranks 47th in homers and seventh in RBI.
- Starling Marte is slashing .277/.321/.441 this season for the Mets.
- Jeff McNeil leads New York with a .321 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 29 RBI.
Brewers and Mets Schedules
Brewers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/9/2022
Phillies
L 8-3
Home
6/10/2022
Nationals
L 11-5
Away
6/11/2022
Nationals
L 8-6
Away
6/12/2022
Nationals
W 4-1
Away
6/14/2022
Mets
L 4-0
Away
6/15/2022
Mets
-
Away
6/16/2022
Mets
-
Away
6/17/2022
Reds
-
Away
6/18/2022
Reds
-
Away
6/19/2022
Reds
-
Away
6/20/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/8/2022
Padres
L 13-2
Away
6/10/2022
Angels
W 7-3
Away
6/11/2022
Angels
L 11-6
Away
6/12/2022
Angels
W 4-1
Away
6/14/2022
Brewers
W 4-0
Home
6/15/2022
Brewers
-
Home
6/16/2022
Brewers
-
Home
6/17/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/18/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/19/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/20/2022
Marlins
-
Home
