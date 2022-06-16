How to Watch New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 6/16/2022

Jun 12, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with left fielder Christian Yelich (22) after hitting a two run home run in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will take the field at Citi Field against the Milwaukee Brewers and Rowdy Tellez on Thursday.

Mets vs. Brewers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, June 16, 2022

Thursday, June 16, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mets vs. Brewers Batting Stats

The Mets' .263 batting average leads the majors.

The Mets have the top offense in baseball scoring five runs per game (322 total runs).

The New York Mets lead the league with a .334 on-base percentage.

The Brewers' .231 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.

The Brewers have scored 277 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Brewers have an OBP of .306 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso has posted a team-high 18 home runs and has driven in 59 runs.

Alonso ranks second in home runs and second in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Francisco Lindor is hitting .242 with nine doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 27 walks.

Lindor ranks 47th in homers and seventh in RBI in the majors.

Jeff McNeil leads the Mets' lineup with a .324 batting average.

Starling Marte is batting .279 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 10 walks.

Brewers Impact Players

Rowdy Tellez leads Milwaukee in runs batted in with 38 while batting .248, which is also best on the team.

Among all hitters in the majors, Tellez's home run total ranks 41st and his RBI tally ranks 24th.

Christian Yelich is batting .242 with an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .377 this season.

Yelich is 105th in homers and 138th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.

Willy Adames is slugging .465 this season, with a team-high 11 home runs. He's also collected 30 RBI.

Jace Peterson has collected 32 hits this season and has an OBP of .302. He's slugging .430 on the year.

Mets and Brewers Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/10/2022 Angels W 7-3 Away 6/11/2022 Angels L 11-6 Away 6/12/2022 Angels W 4-1 Away 6/14/2022 Brewers W 4-0 Home 6/15/2022 Brewers L 10-2 Home 6/16/2022 Brewers - Home 6/17/2022 Marlins - Home 6/18/2022 Marlins - Home 6/19/2022 Marlins - Home 6/20/2022 Marlins - Home 6/21/2022 Astros - Away

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/10/2022 Nationals L 11-5 Away 6/11/2022 Nationals L 8-6 Away 6/12/2022 Nationals W 4-1 Away 6/14/2022 Mets L 4-0 Away 6/15/2022 Mets W 10-2 Away 6/16/2022 Mets - Away 6/17/2022 Reds - Away 6/18/2022 Reds - Away 6/19/2022 Reds - Away 6/20/2022 Cardinals - Home 6/21/2022 Cardinals - Home

