New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Ranger Suarez will try to shut down Eduardo Escobar and company when the Philadelphia Phillies take on the New York Mets on Monday at 6:45 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park.
Phillies vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, April 11, 2022
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Phillies vs. Mets Batting Stats
- The Phillies' .240 batting average ranked 18th in MLB.
- Last season the Phillies had the No. 13 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (734 total runs).
- Last year the Phillies ranked 13th in the league with a .318 on-base percentage.
- The Mets had a team batting average of .239 last season, which ranked 19th among MLB teams.
- The Mets scored the 27th-most runs in the league last season with just 636 (3.9 per game).
- The Mets had an on-base percentage of .315 last season, which ranked 17th in the league.
Phillies Impact Players
- Bryce Harper hit 35 home runs last season while also driving in 84 runs.
- Nicholas Castellanos drove in 100 runs while batting .309 with 34 homers.
- Jean Segura finished last season with 14 home runs, 58 RBI and a batting average of .290.
- Kyle Schwarber hit .266 with an OBP of .374 and a slugging percentage of .554.
Mets Impact Players
- Pete Alonso finished with a .262 average last season, with 37 home runs and 94 RBI.
- Escobar hit .253 with an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .472.
- Starling Marte finished last season with a .310 batting average while adding 12 home runs and 55 RBI.
- Mark Canha hit .231 with an OBP of .358 and a slugging percentage of .387.
Phillies and Mets Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/8/2022
Athletics
W 9-5
Home
4/9/2022
Athletics
W 4-2
Home
4/10/2022
Athletics
L 4-1
Home
4/11/2022
Mets
-
Home
4/12/2022
Mets
-
Home
4/13/2022
Mets
-
Home
4/14/2022
Marlins
-
Away
4/15/2022
Marlins
-
Away
4/16/2022
Marlins
-
Away
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/7/2022
Nationals
W 5-1
Away
4/8/2022
Nationals
-
Away
4/9/2022
Nationals
W 5-0
Away
4/10/2022
Nationals
L 4-2
Away
4/11/2022
Phillies
-
Away
4/12/2022
Phillies
-
Away
4/13/2022
Phillies
-
Away
4/15/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
4/16/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
4/17/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
