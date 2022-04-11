Apr 10, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Ranger Suarez will try to shut down Eduardo Escobar and company when the Philadelphia Phillies take on the New York Mets on Monday at 6:45 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, April 11, 2022

Monday, April 11, 2022 Game Time: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

Phillies vs. Mets Batting Stats

The Phillies' .240 batting average ranked 18th in MLB.

Last season the Phillies had the No. 13 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (734 total runs).

Last year the Phillies ranked 13th in the league with a .318 on-base percentage.

The Mets had a team batting average of .239 last season, which ranked 19th among MLB teams.

The Mets scored the 27th-most runs in the league last season with just 636 (3.9 per game).

The Mets had an on-base percentage of .315 last season, which ranked 17th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper hit 35 home runs last season while also driving in 84 runs.

Nicholas Castellanos drove in 100 runs while batting .309 with 34 homers.

Jean Segura finished last season with 14 home runs, 58 RBI and a batting average of .290.

Kyle Schwarber hit .266 with an OBP of .374 and a slugging percentage of .554.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso finished with a .262 average last season, with 37 home runs and 94 RBI.

Escobar hit .253 with an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .472.

Starling Marte finished last season with a .310 batting average while adding 12 home runs and 55 RBI.

Mark Canha hit .231 with an OBP of .358 and a slugging percentage of .387.

Phillies and Mets Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Athletics W 9-5 Home 4/9/2022 Athletics W 4-2 Home 4/10/2022 Athletics L 4-1 Home 4/11/2022 Mets - Home 4/12/2022 Mets - Home 4/13/2022 Mets - Home 4/14/2022 Marlins - Away 4/15/2022 Marlins - Away 4/16/2022 Marlins - Away

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/7/2022 Nationals W 5-1 Away 4/8/2022 Nationals - Away 4/9/2022 Nationals W 5-0 Away 4/10/2022 Nationals L 4-2 Away 4/11/2022 Phillies - Away 4/12/2022 Phillies - Away 4/13/2022 Phillies - Away 4/15/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/16/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/17/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

