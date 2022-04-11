Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 10, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Ranger Suarez will try to shut down Eduardo Escobar and company when the Philadelphia Phillies take on the New York Mets on Monday at 6:45 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Mets Batting Stats

  • The Phillies' .240 batting average ranked 18th in MLB.
  • Last season the Phillies had the No. 13 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (734 total runs).
  • Last year the Phillies ranked 13th in the league with a .318 on-base percentage.
  • The Mets had a team batting average of .239 last season, which ranked 19th among MLB teams.
  • The Mets scored the 27th-most runs in the league last season with just 636 (3.9 per game).
  • The Mets had an on-base percentage of .315 last season, which ranked 17th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper hit 35 home runs last season while also driving in 84 runs.
  • Nicholas Castellanos drove in 100 runs while batting .309 with 34 homers.
  • Jean Segura finished last season with 14 home runs, 58 RBI and a batting average of .290.
  • Kyle Schwarber hit .266 with an OBP of .374 and a slugging percentage of .554.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso finished with a .262 average last season, with 37 home runs and 94 RBI.
  • Escobar hit .253 with an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .472.
  • Starling Marte finished last season with a .310 batting average while adding 12 home runs and 55 RBI.
  • Mark Canha hit .231 with an OBP of .358 and a slugging percentage of .387.

Phillies and Mets Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Athletics

W 9-5

Home

4/9/2022

Athletics

W 4-2

Home

4/10/2022

Athletics

L 4-1

Home

4/11/2022

Mets

-

Home

4/12/2022

Mets

-

Home

4/13/2022

Mets

-

Home

4/14/2022

Marlins

-

Away

4/15/2022

Marlins

-

Away

4/16/2022

Marlins

-

Away

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/7/2022

Nationals

W 5-1

Away

4/8/2022

Nationals

-

Away

4/9/2022

Nationals

W 5-0

Away

4/10/2022

Nationals

L 4-2

Away

4/11/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/12/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/13/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/15/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

4/16/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

4/17/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
11
2022

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
6:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
