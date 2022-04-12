Apr 11, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets catcher James McCann (33) celebrates with first baseman Pete Alonso (20) after scoring in the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Eduardo Escobar and the New York Mets face the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park. Zack Wheeler will be on the mound for Philadelphia, with first pitch at 6:45 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

Phillies vs. Mets Batting Stats

The Phillies ranked 18th in MLB with a .240 batting average.

Last season the Phillies had the No. 13 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (734 total runs).

Last year the Phillies ranked 13th in the league with a .318 on-base percentage.

The Mets' .239 batting average ranked 19th in the league last season.

The Mets were among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 27th with just 636 total runs (3.9 per game) last season.

The Mets had an on-base percentage of .315 last season, which ranked 17th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper hit 35 home runs last season while also driving in 84 runs.

Nicholas Castellanos posted a .309 average with 100 RBI while also slugging 34 homers.

Jean Segura finished last season with 14 home runs, 58 RBI and a batting average of .290.

Kyle Schwarber collected 106 hits, posted an OBP of .374 and a .554 SLG.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso finished with a .262 average last season, with 37 home runs and 94 RBI.

Escobar hit .253 with an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .472.

Starling Marte hit .310 last season with 12 home runs and 55 RBI.

Mark Canha collected 120 hits, posted an OBP of .358 and a .387 SLG.

Phillies and Mets Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Athletics W 9-5 Home 4/9/2022 Athletics W 4-2 Home 4/10/2022 Athletics L 4-1 Home 4/11/2022 Mets W 5-4 Home 4/12/2022 Mets - Home 4/13/2022 Mets - Home 4/14/2022 Marlins - Away 4/15/2022 Marlins - Away 4/16/2022 Marlins - Away 4/17/2022 Marlins - Away

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/7/2022 Nationals W 5-1 Away 4/8/2022 Nationals - Away 4/9/2022 Nationals W 5-0 Away 4/10/2022 Nationals L 4-2 Away 4/11/2022 Phillies L 5-4 Away 4/12/2022 Phillies - Away 4/13/2022 Phillies - Away 4/15/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/16/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/17/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/18/2022 Giants - Home

