How to Watch New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 4/13/2022

Bryce Harper and Eduardo Escobar will be among the stars on display when the Philadelphia Phillies play the New York Mets on Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

Phillies vs. Mets Batting Stats

The Phillies ranked 18th in the league with a .240 batting average.

Last season the Phillies had the No. 13 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (734 total runs).

Last year the Phillies ranked 13th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.

The Mets ranked 19th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

The Mets were among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 27th with just 636 total runs (3.9 per game) last season.

The Mets had an OBP of .315 last season, which ranked 17th in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

Harper hit 35 home runs last season while also driving in 84 runs.

Nicholas Castellanos posted a .309 average with 100 RBI while also slugging 34 homers.

Jean Segura finished last season with 14 home runs, 58 RBI and a batting average of .290.

Kyle Schwarber hit .266 with an OBP of .374 and a slugging percentage of .554.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso finished with a .262 average last season, with 37 home runs and 94 RBI.

Escobar hit .253 with an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .472.

Starling Marte finished last season with a .310 batting average while adding 12 home runs and 55 RBI.

Mark Canha collected 120 hits, posted an OBP of .358 and a .387 SLG.

Phillies and Mets Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Athletics W 9-5 Home 4/9/2022 Athletics W 4-2 Home 4/10/2022 Athletics L 4-1 Home 4/11/2022 Mets W 5-4 Home 4/12/2022 Mets L 2-0 Home 4/13/2022 Mets - Home 4/14/2022 Marlins - Away 4/15/2022 Marlins - Away 4/16/2022 Marlins - Away 4/17/2022 Marlins - Away 4/18/2022 Rockies - Away

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Nationals - Away 4/9/2022 Nationals W 5-0 Away 4/10/2022 Nationals L 4-2 Away 4/11/2022 Phillies L 5-4 Away 4/12/2022 Phillies W 2-0 Away 4/13/2022 Phillies - Away 4/15/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/16/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/17/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/18/2022 Giants - Home 4/19/2022 Giants - Home

