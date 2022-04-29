New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Mets and Jeff McNeil head into the first of a three-game series against Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday at Citi Field.
Mets vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mets vs. Phillies Batting Stats
- The Mets are fourth in the league with a .255 batting average.
- The Mets score the seventh-most runs in baseball (89 total, 4.7 per game).
- The Mets rank second in baseball with a .342 on-base percentage.
- The Phillies have a team batting average of .256 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.
- The Phillies have scored 96 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Phillies have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
Mets Impact Players
- Francisco Lindor paces the Mets with four long balls.
- In all of baseball, Lindor ranks 14th in homers and 21st in RBI.
- Starling Marte is hitting .250 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
- Marte is 67th in homers and sixth in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
- McNeil has put up a team-high batting average of .328.
- Brandon Nimmo is hitting .275 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.
Phillies Impact Players
- Bryce Harper is batting .276 for Philadelphia with a team-high 14 RBI.
- Harper is 34th in home runs and 10th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
- Castellanos' batting average of .319 leads all Philadelphia hitters this season.
- Castellanos ranks 34th in homers and 21st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia in runs batted in (14) this season. He has a .326 batting average and a .500 slugging percentage.
- J.T. Realmuto is batting .290 with an OBP of .338 and a slugging percentage of .391 this season.
Mets and Phillies Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/23/2022
Diamondbacks
L 5-2
Away
4/24/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-2
Away
4/25/2022
Cardinals
W 5-2
Away
4/26/2022
Cardinals
W 3-0
Away
4/27/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
4/29/2022
Phillies
-
Home
4/30/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/1/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/2/2022
Braves
-
Home
5/3/2022
Braves
-
Home
5/3/2022
Braves
-
Home
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/24/2022
Brewers
L 1-0
Home
4/25/2022
Rockies
W 8-2
Home
4/26/2022
Rockies
W 10-3
Home
4/27/2022
Rockies
W 7-3
Home
4/28/2022
Rockies
W 7-1
Home
4/29/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/30/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/1/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/3/2022
Rangers
-
Home
5/4/2022
Rangers
-
Home
5/5/2022
Mets
-
Home
