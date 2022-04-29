Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 26, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) celebrates with center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) after scoring against the St. Louis Cardinals during the third inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets and Jeff McNeil head into the first of a three-game series against Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday at Citi Field.

Mets vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV:

Mets vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Mets are fourth in the league with a .255 batting average.
  • The Mets score the seventh-most runs in baseball (89 total, 4.7 per game).
  • The Mets rank second in baseball with a .342 on-base percentage.
  • The Phillies have a team batting average of .256 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.
  • The Phillies have scored 96 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
  • The Phillies have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

  • Francisco Lindor paces the Mets with four long balls.
  • In all of baseball, Lindor ranks 14th in homers and 21st in RBI.
  • Starling Marte is hitting .250 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
  • Marte is 67th in homers and sixth in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
  • McNeil has put up a team-high batting average of .328.
  • Brandon Nimmo is hitting .275 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper is batting .276 for Philadelphia with a team-high 14 RBI.
  • Harper is 34th in home runs and 10th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
  • Castellanos' batting average of .319 leads all Philadelphia hitters this season.
  • Castellanos ranks 34th in homers and 21st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia in runs batted in (14) this season. He has a .326 batting average and a .500 slugging percentage.
  • J.T. Realmuto is batting .290 with an OBP of .338 and a slugging percentage of .391 this season.

Mets and Phillies Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/23/2022

Diamondbacks

L 5-2

Away

4/24/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-2

Away

4/25/2022

Cardinals

W 5-2

Away

4/26/2022

Cardinals

W 3-0

Away

4/27/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

4/29/2022

Phillies

-

Home

4/30/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/1/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/2/2022

Braves

-

Home

5/3/2022

Braves

-

Home

5/3/2022

Braves

-

Home

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/24/2022

Brewers

L 1-0

Home

4/25/2022

Rockies

W 8-2

Home

4/26/2022

Rockies

W 10-3

Home

4/27/2022

Rockies

W 7-3

Home

4/28/2022

Rockies

W 7-1

Home

4/29/2022

Mets

-

Away

4/30/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/1/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/3/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/4/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/5/2022

Mets

-

Home



How To Watch

April
29
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV



Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
