How to Watch New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 4/30/2022

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets face Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on Saturday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
Mets vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Mets vs. Phillies Batting Stats
- The Mets have the second-best batting average in the league (.259).
- The Mets are the eighth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.6 runs per game (92 total).
- The New York Mets lead the league with a .342 on-base percentage.
- The Phillies rank seventh in MLB with a .246 team batting average.
- The Phillies have scored the third-most runs in the league this season with 96.
- The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.
Mets Impact Players
- Lindor has racked up a team-high four home runs.
- In all of MLB, Lindor ranks 18th in homers and 29th in RBI.
- Jeff McNeil is batting .344 to lead the lineup.
- McNeil ranks 144th in home runs in baseball and 80th in RBI.
- Starling Marte is hitting .250 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
- Pete Alonso has a team-leading four home runs and has driven in 17 runs.
Phillies Impact Players
- Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in runs batted in with 14 and has a batting average of .266.
- Harper's home run total puts him 44th in MLB, and he is 14th in RBI.
- Castellanos leads Philadelphia in batting with a .303 average while slugging three homers and driving in 12 runs.
- Among all major league batters, Castellanos ranks 44th in homers and 29th in RBI.
- Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia in RBI with 14 while batting .306 with two home runs.
- Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in home runs with four while driving in 11 runs and slugging .388.
Mets and Phillies Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/24/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-2
Away
4/25/2022
Cardinals
W 5-2
Away
4/26/2022
Cardinals
W 3-0
Away
4/27/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
4/29/2022
Phillies
W 3-0
Home
4/30/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/1/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/2/2022
Braves
-
Home
5/3/2022
Braves
-
Home
5/3/2022
Braves
-
Home
5/4/2022
Braves
-
Home
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/25/2022
Rockies
W 8-2
Home
4/26/2022
Rockies
W 10-3
Home
4/27/2022
Rockies
W 7-3
Home
4/28/2022
Rockies
W 7-1
Home
4/29/2022
Mets
L 3-0
Away
4/30/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/1/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/3/2022
Rangers
-
Home
5/4/2022
Rangers
-
Home
5/5/2022
Mets
-
Home
5/6/2022
Mets
-
Home
