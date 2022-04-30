How to Watch New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 4/30/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 29, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) reacts to his RBI single against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets face Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on Saturday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Mets have the second-best batting average in the league (.259).
  • The Mets are the eighth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.6 runs per game (92 total).
  • The New York Mets lead the league with a .342 on-base percentage.
  • The Phillies rank seventh in MLB with a .246 team batting average.
  • The Phillies have scored the third-most runs in the league this season with 96.
  • The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

  • Lindor has racked up a team-high four home runs.
  • In all of MLB, Lindor ranks 18th in homers and 29th in RBI.
  • Jeff McNeil is batting .344 to lead the lineup.
  • McNeil ranks 144th in home runs in baseball and 80th in RBI.
  • Starling Marte is hitting .250 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
  • Pete Alonso has a team-leading four home runs and has driven in 17 runs.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in runs batted in with 14 and has a batting average of .266.
  • Harper's home run total puts him 44th in MLB, and he is 14th in RBI.
  • Castellanos leads Philadelphia in batting with a .303 average while slugging three homers and driving in 12 runs.
  • Among all major league batters, Castellanos ranks 44th in homers and 29th in RBI.
  • Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia in RBI with 14 while batting .306 with two home runs.
  • Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in home runs with four while driving in 11 runs and slugging .388.

Mets and Phillies Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/24/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-2

Away

4/25/2022

Cardinals

W 5-2

Away

4/26/2022

Cardinals

W 3-0

Away

4/27/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

4/29/2022

Phillies

W 3-0

Home

4/30/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/1/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/2/2022

Braves

-

Home

5/3/2022

Braves

-

Home

5/3/2022

Braves

-

Home

5/4/2022

Braves

-

Home

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/25/2022

Rockies

W 8-2

Home

4/26/2022

Rockies

W 10-3

Home

4/27/2022

Rockies

W 7-3

Home

4/28/2022

Rockies

W 7-1

Home

4/29/2022

Mets

L 3-0

Away

4/30/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/1/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/3/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/4/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/5/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/6/2022

Mets

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
MLB

