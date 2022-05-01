How to Watch New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 29, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) celebrate a combined no-hitter with other teammates after a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 29, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) celebrate a combined no-hitter with other teammates after a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Harper will lead the Philadelphia Phillies into a matchup with Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets on Sunday at 7:08 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Citi Field.

Mets vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Mets rank third in the league with a .252 batting average.
  • The Mets score the 10th-most runs in baseball (93 total, 4.4 per game).
  • The Mets have a league-best .340 on-base percentage.
  • The Phillies rank seventh in MLB with a .244 team batting average.
  • The Phillies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fourth with 100 total runs this season.
  • The Phillies have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

  • Francisco Lindor has swatted a team-high four long balls.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Lindor's home runs place him 21st, and his RBI tally puts him 23rd.
  • Jeff McNeil's .328 batting average leads his team.
  • McNeil ranks 149th in homers and 86th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Starling Marte is batting .235 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
  • Nimmo is batting .276 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Harper leads Philadelphia in runs batted in with 14 and has a batting average of .253.
  • Harper's home run total puts him 46th in MLB, and he ranks 15th in RBI.
  • Nicholas Castellanos' batting average of .300 leads all Philadelphia hitters this season.
  • Overall, Castellanos ranks 46th in home runs and 34th in RBI this season.
  • Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia in runs batted in (14) this season. He has a .308 batting average and a .462 slugging percentage.
  • Kyle Schwarber is slugging .423 this season, with a team-best five homers while driving in 13 runs.

Mets and Phillies Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/25/2022

Cardinals

W 5-2

Away

4/26/2022

Cardinals

W 3-0

Away

4/27/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

4/29/2022

Phillies

W 3-0

Home

4/30/2022

Phillies

L 4-1

Home

5/1/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/2/2022

Braves

-

Home

5/3/2022

Braves

-

Home

5/3/2022

Braves

-

Home

5/4/2022

Braves

-

Home

5/5/2022

Phillies

-

Away

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/26/2022

Rockies

W 10-3

Home

4/27/2022

Rockies

W 7-3

Home

4/28/2022

Rockies

W 7-1

Home

4/29/2022

Mets

L 3-0

Away

4/30/2022

Mets

W 4-1

Away

5/1/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/3/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/4/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/5/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/6/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/7/2022

Mets

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
1
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:08
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 29, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) celebrate a combined no-hitter with other teammates after a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 29, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) celebrate a combined no-hitter with other teammates after a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Mets

By Ben Macaluso10 minutes ago
imago1010555350h
College Softball

How to Watch Oregon State at Oregon in College Softball

By Ben Macaluso10 minutes ago
Soccer Fans 2
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Seawolves at Gilgronis

By Evan Lazar10 minutes ago
Apr 29, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) celebrates his first period goal against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Apr 28, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) and Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) battle for controls of the puck in the second period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) yells at a referee while skating off the ice after being injured while crashing into the boards after being tripped on a breakaway attempt against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates with the puck against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy