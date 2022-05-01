How to Watch New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

Apr 29, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) celebrate a combined no-hitter with other teammates after a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Harper will lead the Philadelphia Phillies into a matchup with Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets on Sunday at 7:08 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Citi Field.

Mets vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022

Sunday, May 1, 2022 Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET TV: ESPN

Mets vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Mets rank third in the league with a .252 batting average.

The Mets score the 10th-most runs in baseball (93 total, 4.4 per game).

The Mets have a league-best .340 on-base percentage.

The Phillies rank seventh in MLB with a .244 team batting average.

The Phillies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fourth with 100 total runs this season.

The Phillies have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

Francisco Lindor has swatted a team-high four long balls.

Among all hitters in MLB, Lindor's home runs place him 21st, and his RBI tally puts him 23rd.

Jeff McNeil's .328 batting average leads his team.

McNeil ranks 149th in homers and 86th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Starling Marte is batting .235 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Nimmo is batting .276 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks.

Phillies Impact Players

Harper leads Philadelphia in runs batted in with 14 and has a batting average of .253.

Harper's home run total puts him 46th in MLB, and he ranks 15th in RBI.

Nicholas Castellanos' batting average of .300 leads all Philadelphia hitters this season.

Overall, Castellanos ranks 46th in home runs and 34th in RBI this season.

Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia in runs batted in (14) this season. He has a .308 batting average and a .462 slugging percentage.

Kyle Schwarber is slugging .423 this season, with a team-best five homers while driving in 13 runs.

Mets and Phillies Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/25/2022 Cardinals W 5-2 Away 4/26/2022 Cardinals W 3-0 Away 4/27/2022 Cardinals - Away 4/29/2022 Phillies W 3-0 Home 4/30/2022 Phillies L 4-1 Home 5/1/2022 Phillies - Home 5/2/2022 Braves - Home 5/3/2022 Braves - Home 5/3/2022 Braves - Home 5/4/2022 Braves - Home 5/5/2022 Phillies - Away

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/26/2022 Rockies W 10-3 Home 4/27/2022 Rockies W 7-3 Home 4/28/2022 Rockies W 7-1 Home 4/29/2022 Mets L 3-0 Away 4/30/2022 Mets W 4-1 Away 5/1/2022 Mets - Away 5/3/2022 Rangers - Home 5/4/2022 Rangers - Home 5/5/2022 Mets - Home 5/6/2022 Mets - Home 5/7/2022 Mets - Home

