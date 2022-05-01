How to Watch New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Bryce Harper will lead the Philadelphia Phillies into a matchup with Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets on Sunday at 7:08 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Citi Field.
Mets vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Mets vs. Phillies Batting Stats
- The Mets rank third in the league with a .252 batting average.
- The Mets score the 10th-most runs in baseball (93 total, 4.4 per game).
- The Mets have a league-best .340 on-base percentage.
- The Phillies rank seventh in MLB with a .244 team batting average.
- The Phillies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fourth with 100 total runs this season.
- The Phillies have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
Mets Impact Players
- Francisco Lindor has swatted a team-high four long balls.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Lindor's home runs place him 21st, and his RBI tally puts him 23rd.
- Jeff McNeil's .328 batting average leads his team.
- McNeil ranks 149th in homers and 86th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Starling Marte is batting .235 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
- Nimmo is batting .276 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks.
Phillies Impact Players
- Harper leads Philadelphia in runs batted in with 14 and has a batting average of .253.
- Harper's home run total puts him 46th in MLB, and he ranks 15th in RBI.
- Nicholas Castellanos' batting average of .300 leads all Philadelphia hitters this season.
- Overall, Castellanos ranks 46th in home runs and 34th in RBI this season.
- Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia in runs batted in (14) this season. He has a .308 batting average and a .462 slugging percentage.
- Kyle Schwarber is slugging .423 this season, with a team-best five homers while driving in 13 runs.
Mets and Phillies Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/25/2022
Cardinals
W 5-2
Away
4/26/2022
Cardinals
W 3-0
Away
4/27/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
4/29/2022
Phillies
W 3-0
Home
4/30/2022
Phillies
L 4-1
Home
5/1/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/2/2022
Braves
-
Home
5/3/2022
Braves
-
Home
5/3/2022
Braves
-
Home
5/4/2022
Braves
-
Home
5/5/2022
Phillies
-
Away
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/26/2022
Rockies
W 10-3
Home
4/27/2022
Rockies
W 7-3
Home
4/28/2022
Rockies
W 7-1
Home
4/29/2022
Mets
L 3-0
Away
4/30/2022
Mets
W 4-1
Away
5/1/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/3/2022
Rangers
-
Home
5/4/2022
Rangers
-
Home
5/5/2022
Mets
-
Home
5/6/2022
Mets
-
Home
5/7/2022
Mets
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
