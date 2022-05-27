How to Watch New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/27/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 25, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets versus Philadelphia Phillies game on Friday at 7:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Francisco Lindor and Bryce Harper.

Mets vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, May 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mets vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Mets' .260 batting average is second-best in the league.
  • The Mets have the No. 3 offense in baseball scoring 4.8 runs per game (222 total runs).
  • The Mets' .331 on-base percentage is second-best in the league.
  • The Phillies have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.
  • The Phillies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking ninth with 204 total runs this season.
  • The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

  • Lindor is hitting .250 with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .337.
  • Lindor ranks 31st in home runs and ninth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Pete Alonso been a consistent power bat this season, as he paces his team with 11 home runs and 41 RBI.
  • Alonso is seventh in home runs and second in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Jeff McNeil leads the Mets' lineup with a .321 batting average.
  • Brandon Nimmo is batting .294 with seven doubles, four triples, three home runs and 22 walks.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Harper leads Philadelphia in batting average (.316), home runs (10) and runs batted in (31) this season.
  • Harper's home run total places him 13th in the big leagues, and he is 12th in RBI.
  • Jean Segura has collected 43 hits this season and has an OBP of .338. He's slugging .436 on the year.
  • Segura ranks 48th in homers and 105th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Rhys Hoskins is slashing .223/.301/.410 this season for the Phillies.
  • Kyle Schwarber is slugging .426 this season, with a team-best 10 homers while driving in 22 runs.

Mets and Phillies Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/21/2022

Rockies

L 11-3

Away

5/22/2022

Rockies

W 2-0

Away

5/23/2022

Giants

W 13-3

Away

5/24/2022

Giants

L 13-12

Away

5/25/2022

Giants

L 9-3

Away

5/27/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/28/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/29/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/30/2022

Nationals

-

Home

5/31/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/1/2022

Nationals

-

Home

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/22/2022

Dodgers

W 4-3

Home

5/23/2022

Braves

W 7-3

Away

5/24/2022

Braves

L 6-5

Away

5/25/2022

Braves

L 8-4

Away

5/26/2022

Braves

W 4-1

Away

5/27/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/28/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/29/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/30/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/31/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/1/2022

Giants

-

Home

How To Watch

May
27
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
