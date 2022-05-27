How to Watch New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/27/2022

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Mets versus Philadelphia Phillies game on Friday at 7:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Francisco Lindor and Bryce Harper.
Mets vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, May 27, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Mets vs. Phillies Batting Stats
- The Mets' .260 batting average is second-best in the league.
- The Mets have the No. 3 offense in baseball scoring 4.8 runs per game (222 total runs).
- The Mets' .331 on-base percentage is second-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.
- The Phillies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking ninth with 204 total runs this season.
- The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.
Mets Impact Players
- Lindor is hitting .250 with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .337.
- Lindor ranks 31st in home runs and ninth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Pete Alonso been a consistent power bat this season, as he paces his team with 11 home runs and 41 RBI.
- Alonso is seventh in home runs and second in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Jeff McNeil leads the Mets' lineup with a .321 batting average.
- Brandon Nimmo is batting .294 with seven doubles, four triples, three home runs and 22 walks.
Phillies Impact Players
- Harper leads Philadelphia in batting average (.316), home runs (10) and runs batted in (31) this season.
- Harper's home run total places him 13th in the big leagues, and he is 12th in RBI.
- Jean Segura has collected 43 hits this season and has an OBP of .338. He's slugging .436 on the year.
- Segura ranks 48th in homers and 105th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Rhys Hoskins is slashing .223/.301/.410 this season for the Phillies.
- Kyle Schwarber is slugging .426 this season, with a team-best 10 homers while driving in 22 runs.
Mets and Phillies Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/21/2022
Rockies
L 11-3
Away
5/22/2022
Rockies
W 2-0
Away
5/23/2022
Giants
W 13-3
Away
5/24/2022
Giants
L 13-12
Away
5/25/2022
Giants
L 9-3
Away
5/27/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/28/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/29/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/30/2022
Nationals
-
Home
5/31/2022
Nationals
-
Home
6/1/2022
Nationals
-
Home
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/22/2022
Dodgers
W 4-3
Home
5/23/2022
Braves
W 7-3
Away
5/24/2022
Braves
L 6-5
Away
5/25/2022
Braves
L 8-4
Away
5/26/2022
Braves
W 4-1
Away
5/27/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/28/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/29/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/30/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/31/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/1/2022
Giants
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
