New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Odubel Herrera and the Philadelphia Phillies take on Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets at Citi Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
Mets vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mets vs. Phillies Batting Stats
- The Mets are second in the league with a .261 batting average.
- The Mets score the second-most runs in baseball (230 total, 4.9 per game).
- The Mets' .333 on-base percentage ranks second-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.
- The Phillies have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 210.
- The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.
Mets Impact Players
- Pete Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (12) and runs batted in (45).
- Of all major league hitters, Alonso is 32nd in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
- Lindor is hitting .253 with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 23 walks.
- Lindor ranks 32nd in home runs and eighth in RBI so far this season.
- Jeff McNeil leads the Mets' lineup with a .319 batting average.
- Brandon Nimmo has eight doubles, four triples, three home runs and 23 walks while hitting .293.
Phillies Impact Players
- Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in home runs with 10, runs batted in with 32 and his batting average of .313 is also best on his team.
- Harper's home run total places him 13th in the majors, and he is 11th in RBI.
- Jean Segura has 43 hits and an OBP of .335 to go with a slugging percentage of .428 this season.
- Segura ranks 49th in home runs and 97th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Nicholas Castellanos has 44 hits this season and a slash line of .253/.314/.408.
- Rhys Hoskins has 38 hits and an OBP of .304 to go with a slugging percentage of .406 this season.
Mets and Phillies Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/22/2022
Rockies
W 2-0
Away
5/23/2022
Giants
W 13-3
Away
5/24/2022
Giants
L 13-12
Away
5/25/2022
Giants
L 9-3
Away
5/27/2022
Phillies
W 8-6
Home
5/28/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/29/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/30/2022
Nationals
-
Home
5/31/2022
Nationals
-
Home
6/1/2022
Nationals
-
Home
6/2/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/23/2022
Braves
W 7-3
Away
5/24/2022
Braves
L 6-5
Away
5/25/2022
Braves
L 8-4
Away
5/26/2022
Braves
W 4-1
Away
5/27/2022
Mets
L 8-6
Away
5/28/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/29/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/30/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/31/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/1/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/3/2022
Angels
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
