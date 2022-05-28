Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 27, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) runs the base path after hitting a two run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Odubel Herrera and the Philadelphia Phillies take on Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets at Citi Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Mets vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Mets are second in the league with a .261 batting average.
  • The Mets score the second-most runs in baseball (230 total, 4.9 per game).
  • The Mets' .333 on-base percentage ranks second-best in the league.
  • The Phillies have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.
  • The Phillies have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 210.
  • The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (12) and runs batted in (45).
  • Of all major league hitters, Alonso is 32nd in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
  • Lindor is hitting .253 with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 23 walks.
  • Lindor ranks 32nd in home runs and eighth in RBI so far this season.
  • Jeff McNeil leads the Mets' lineup with a .319 batting average.
  • Brandon Nimmo has eight doubles, four triples, three home runs and 23 walks while hitting .293.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in home runs with 10, runs batted in with 32 and his batting average of .313 is also best on his team.
  • Harper's home run total places him 13th in the majors, and he is 11th in RBI.
  • Jean Segura has 43 hits and an OBP of .335 to go with a slugging percentage of .428 this season.
  • Segura ranks 49th in home runs and 97th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Nicholas Castellanos has 44 hits this season and a slash line of .253/.314/.408.
  • Rhys Hoskins has 38 hits and an OBP of .304 to go with a slugging percentage of .406 this season.

Mets and Phillies Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/22/2022

Rockies

W 2-0

Away

5/23/2022

Giants

W 13-3

Away

5/24/2022

Giants

L 13-12

Away

5/25/2022

Giants

L 9-3

Away

5/27/2022

Phillies

W 8-6

Home

5/28/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/29/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/30/2022

Nationals

-

Home

5/31/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/1/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/2/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/23/2022

Braves

W 7-3

Away

5/24/2022

Braves

L 6-5

Away

5/25/2022

Braves

L 8-4

Away

5/26/2022

Braves

W 4-1

Away

5/27/2022

Mets

L 8-6

Away

5/28/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/29/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/30/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/31/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/1/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/3/2022

Angels

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
28
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

