How to Watch New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/29/2022

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets will play on Sunday at Citi Field, at 7:08 PM ET, with Jean Segura and Pete Alonso among those expected to produce at the plate.
Phillies vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, May 29, 2022
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Phillies vs. Mets Batting Stats
- The Phillies have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.249).
- The Phillies have the No. 8 offense in baseball scoring 4.5 runs per game (212 total runs).
- The Phillies rank 15th in the league with an on-base percentage of .313.
- The Mets rank second in MLB with a .262 team batting average.
- The Mets have scored the second-most runs in the league this season with 238.
- The Mets have an OBP of .334 this season, which ranks second in MLB.
Phillies Impact Players
- Bryce Harper paces the Phillies in home runs (10), runs batted in (32) and has recorded a team-high batting average of .317.
- Including all major league hitters, Harper ranks 14th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
- Segura has four doubles, six home runs and 10 walks while batting .276.
- Among all MLB hitters, Segura is 50th in home runs and 100th in RBI.
- Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .258 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.
- Rhys Hoskins is batting .220 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 21 walks.
Mets Impact Players
- Francisco Lindor has been key for New York with 47 hits, an OBP of .352 plus a slugging percentage of .459.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Lindor ranks 33rd in home runs and fifth in RBI.
- Alonso leads New York in home runs with 12 and runs batted in with 46.
- Alonso ranks fifth in homers and second in RBI among all major league batters this season.
- Jeff McNeil's batting average of .319 leads all New York hitters this season.
- Brandon Nimmo has collected 46 hits this season and has an OBP of .386. He's slugging .452 on the year.
Phillies and Mets Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/24/2022
Braves
L 6-5
Away
5/25/2022
Braves
L 8-4
Away
5/26/2022
Braves
W 4-1
Away
5/27/2022
Mets
L 8-6
Away
5/28/2022
Mets
L 8-2
Away
5/29/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/30/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/31/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/1/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/3/2022
Angels
-
Home
6/4/2022
Angels
-
Home
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/23/2022
Giants
W 13-3
Away
5/24/2022
Giants
L 13-12
Away
5/25/2022
Giants
L 9-3
Away
5/27/2022
Phillies
W 8-6
Home
5/28/2022
Phillies
W 8-2
Home
5/29/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/30/2022
Nationals
-
Home
5/31/2022
Nationals
-
Home
6/1/2022
Nationals
-
Home
6/2/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
6/3/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
