How to Watch New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/29/2022

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 28, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) is greeted by first baseman Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a three run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets will play on Sunday at Citi Field, at 7:08 PM ET, with Jean Segura and Pete Alonso among those expected to produce at the plate.

Phillies vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Mets Batting Stats

  • The Phillies have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.249).
  • The Phillies have the No. 8 offense in baseball scoring 4.5 runs per game (212 total runs).
  • The Phillies rank 15th in the league with an on-base percentage of .313.
  • The Mets rank second in MLB with a .262 team batting average.
  • The Mets have scored the second-most runs in the league this season with 238.
  • The Mets have an OBP of .334 this season, which ranks second in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper paces the Phillies in home runs (10), runs batted in (32) and has recorded a team-high batting average of .317.
  • Including all major league hitters, Harper ranks 14th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
  • Segura has four doubles, six home runs and 10 walks while batting .276.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Segura is 50th in home runs and 100th in RBI.
  • Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .258 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.
  • Rhys Hoskins is batting .220 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 21 walks.

Mets Impact Players

  • Francisco Lindor has been key for New York with 47 hits, an OBP of .352 plus a slugging percentage of .459.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Lindor ranks 33rd in home runs and fifth in RBI.
  • Alonso leads New York in home runs with 12 and runs batted in with 46.
  • Alonso ranks fifth in homers and second in RBI among all major league batters this season.
  • Jeff McNeil's batting average of .319 leads all New York hitters this season.
  • Brandon Nimmo has collected 46 hits this season and has an OBP of .386. He's slugging .452 on the year.

Phillies and Mets Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/24/2022

Braves

L 6-5

Away

5/25/2022

Braves

L 8-4

Away

5/26/2022

Braves

W 4-1

Away

5/27/2022

Mets

L 8-6

Away

5/28/2022

Mets

L 8-2

Away

5/29/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/30/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/31/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/1/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/3/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/4/2022

Angels

-

Home

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/23/2022

Giants

W 13-3

Away

5/24/2022

Giants

L 13-12

Away

5/25/2022

Giants

L 9-3

Away

5/27/2022

Phillies

W 8-6

Home

5/28/2022

Phillies

W 8-2

Home

5/29/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/30/2022

Nationals

-

Home

5/31/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/1/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/2/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/3/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
29
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:08
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
