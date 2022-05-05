How to Watch New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/5/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 1, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) is greeted by catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) after hitting his second home run of the game in the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Taijuan Walker will take the mound for the New York Mets aiming to shut down Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday at 6:45 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Mets Batting Stats

  • The Phillies have the sixth-best batting average in the league (.244).
  • The Phillies have the No. 6 offense in MLB action scoring 4.4 runs per game (111 total runs).
  • The Phillies' .314 on-base percentage ranks 13th in baseball.
  • The Mets rank second in MLB with a .255 team batting average.
  • The Mets have scored the third-most runs in the league this season with 115.
  • The Mets have the best on-base percentage (.337) in baseball this year.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks while hitting .232.
  • Of all major league batters, Harper is 96th in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.
  • Schwarber's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with seven home runs and 16 runs batted in.
  • Schwarber is fourth in homers and 18th in RBI among major league batters this year.
  • Nicholas Castellanos paces the Phillies' lineup with a .307 batting average.
  • Alec Bohm has three doubles, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .297.

Mets Impact Players

  • Francisco Lindor has been key for New York with four home runs, 14 RBI and a batting average of .242 this season.
  • Lindor's home run total places him 32nd in the big leagues, and he is 32nd in RBI.
  • Jeff McNeil is batting .337 to lead New York this season.
  • Among all major league batters, McNeil is 170th in homers and 94th in RBI.
  • Pete Alonso leads New York in home runs (five) and runs batted in (21) this season while batting .257.
  • Starling Marte has 25 hits and an OBP of .305 to go with a slugging percentage of .347 this season.

Phillies and Mets Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/29/2022

Mets

L 3-0

Away

4/30/2022

Mets

W 4-1

Away

5/1/2022

Mets

L 10-6

Away

5/3/2022

Rangers

L 6-4

Home

5/4/2022

Rangers

L 2-1

Home

5/5/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/6/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/7/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/8/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/9/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/10/2022

Mariners

-

Away

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/1/2022

Phillies

W 10-6

Home

5/2/2022

Braves

L 5-2

Home

5/3/2022

Braves

W 5-4

Home

5/3/2022

Braves

W 3-0

Home

5/4/2022

Braves

L 9-2

Home

5/5/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/6/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/7/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/8/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/10/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/11/2022

Nationals

-

Away

How To Watch

May
5
2022

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
6:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
