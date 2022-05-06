May 5, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and right fielder Starling Marte (6) celebrate the win against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets will take on Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in the second of a four-game series, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Mets vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, May 6, 2022

Friday, May 6, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

Mets vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Mets rank second in MLB with a .256 batting average.

The Mets are the third-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.6 runs per game (123 total).

The New York Mets lead the league with a .336 on-base percentage.

The Phillies rank fifth in MLB with a .247 team batting average.

The Phillies have scored the sixth-most runs in the league this season with 118.

The Phillies have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).

Mets Impact Players

Francisco Lindor leads the Mets with five long balls.

Lindor is 22nd in homers and 20th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Starling Marte is hitting .272 with four doubles, three home runs and three walks.

Marte is 62nd in homers and seventh in RBI in the majors.

Jeff McNeil leads the Mets with a team-high batting average of .348.

Alonso has a team-high five home runs and has driven in 21 runs.

Phillies Impact Players

Harper leads Philadelphia in runs batted in with 17 and has a batting average of .240.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Harper ranks 22nd in home runs and 18th in RBI.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in home runs with seven while driving in 16 runs and slugging .483.

Overall, Schwarber is sixth in home runs and 20th in RBI this year.

Nicholas Castellanos' batting average of .308 leads all Philadelphia hitters this season.

Alec Bohm has 21 hits and an OBP of .358 to go with a slugging percentage of .449 this season.

Mets and Phillies Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/2/2022 Braves L 5-2 Home 5/3/2022 Braves W 5-4 Home 5/3/2022 Braves W 3-0 Home 5/4/2022 Braves L 9-2 Home 5/5/2022 Phillies W 8-7 Away 5/6/2022 Phillies - Away 5/7/2022 Phillies - Away 5/8/2022 Phillies - Away 5/10/2022 Nationals - Away 5/11/2022 Nationals - Away 5/12/2022 Nationals - Away

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/30/2022 Mets W 4-1 Away 5/1/2022 Mets L 10-6 Away 5/3/2022 Rangers L 6-4 Home 5/4/2022 Rangers L 2-1 Home 5/5/2022 Mets L 8-7 Home 5/6/2022 Mets - Home 5/7/2022 Mets - Home 5/8/2022 Mets - Home 5/9/2022 Mariners - Away 5/10/2022 Mariners - Away 5/11/2022 Mariners - Away

