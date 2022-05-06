Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 5, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and right fielder Starling Marte (6) celebrate the win against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets will take on Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in the second of a four-game series, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Mets vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Mets rank second in MLB with a .256 batting average.
  • The Mets are the third-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.6 runs per game (123 total).
  • The New York Mets lead the league with a .336 on-base percentage.
  • The Phillies rank fifth in MLB with a .247 team batting average.
  • The Phillies have scored the sixth-most runs in the league this season with 118.
  • The Phillies have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).

Mets Impact Players

  • Francisco Lindor leads the Mets with five long balls.
  • Lindor is 22nd in homers and 20th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Starling Marte is hitting .272 with four doubles, three home runs and three walks.
  • Marte is 62nd in homers and seventh in RBI in the majors.
  • Jeff McNeil leads the Mets with a team-high batting average of .348.
  • Alonso has a team-high five home runs and has driven in 21 runs.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Harper leads Philadelphia in runs batted in with 17 and has a batting average of .240.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Harper ranks 22nd in home runs and 18th in RBI.
  • Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in home runs with seven while driving in 16 runs and slugging .483.
  • Overall, Schwarber is sixth in home runs and 20th in RBI this year.
  • Nicholas Castellanos' batting average of .308 leads all Philadelphia hitters this season.
  • Alec Bohm has 21 hits and an OBP of .358 to go with a slugging percentage of .449 this season.

Mets and Phillies Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/2/2022

Braves

L 5-2

Home

5/3/2022

Braves

W 5-4

Home

5/3/2022

Braves

W 3-0

Home

5/4/2022

Braves

L 9-2

Home

5/5/2022

Phillies

W 8-7

Away

5/6/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/7/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/8/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/10/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/11/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/12/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/30/2022

Mets

W 4-1

Away

5/1/2022

Mets

L 10-6

Away

5/3/2022

Rangers

L 6-4

Home

5/4/2022

Rangers

L 2-1

Home

5/5/2022

Mets

L 8-7

Home

5/6/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/7/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/8/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/9/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/10/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/11/2022

Mariners

-

Away

How To Watch

May
6
2022

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
