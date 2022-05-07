How to Watch New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/7/2022

May 5, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and right fielder Starling Marte (6) celebrate the win against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies will play on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park, at 4:05 PM ET, with Francisco Lindor and Bryce Harper -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.

Mets vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Saturday, May 7, 2022 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mets vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Mets' .256 batting average is second-best in the league.

The Mets are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (123 total).

The Mets are the top team in baseball this season with a .336 on-base percentage.

The Phillies rank fifth in MLB with a .247 team batting average.

The Phillies have scored 118 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Phillies have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

Lindor has racked up a team-high five home runs.

In all of MLB, Lindor ranks 24th in homers and 23rd in RBI.

Starling Marte has four doubles, three home runs and three walks while hitting .272.

Of all MLB hitters, Marte is 63rd in home runs and eighth in RBI.

Jeff McNeil paces the Mets' lineup with a .348 batting average.

Pete Alonso has managed a team-high five home runs and has driven in 21 runs.

Phillies Impact Players

Harper is batting .240 for Philadelphia with a team-high 17 RBI.

Harper's home run total puts him 24th in MLB, and he is 19th in RBI.

Kyle Schwarber's seven home runs are most among Philadelphia batters. He's driven in 16 runs this season while slugging .483.

Overall, Schwarber ranks sixth in home runs and 23rd in RBI this year.

Nicholas Castellanos is batting .308 to lead Philadelphia, while adding four homers and 15 runs batted in this season.

Alec Bohm has collected 21 hits this season and has an OBP of .358. He's slugging .449 on the year.

Mets and Phillies Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/2/2022 Braves L 5-2 Home 5/3/2022 Braves W 5-4 Home 5/3/2022 Braves W 3-0 Home 5/4/2022 Braves L 9-2 Home 5/5/2022 Phillies W 8-7 Away 5/7/2022 Phillies - Away 5/8/2022 Phillies - Away 5/10/2022 Nationals - Away 5/11/2022 Nationals - Away 5/12/2022 Nationals - Away 5/13/2022 Mariners - Home

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/30/2022 Mets W 4-1 Away 5/1/2022 Mets L 10-6 Away 5/3/2022 Rangers L 6-4 Home 5/4/2022 Rangers L 2-1 Home 5/5/2022 Mets L 8-7 Home 5/7/2022 Mets - Home 5/8/2022 Mets - Home 5/9/2022 Mariners - Away 5/10/2022 Mariners - Away 5/11/2022 Mariners - Away 5/12/2022 Dodgers - Away

Regional restrictions apply.