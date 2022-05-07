How to Watch New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/7/2022

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies will play on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park, at 4:05 PM ET, with Francisco Lindor and Bryce Harper -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.
Mets vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Mets vs. Phillies Batting Stats
- The Mets' .256 batting average is second-best in the league.
- The Mets are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (123 total).
- The Mets are the top team in baseball this season with a .336 on-base percentage.
- The Phillies rank fifth in MLB with a .247 team batting average.
- The Phillies have scored 118 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Phillies have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
Mets Impact Players
- Lindor has racked up a team-high five home runs.
- In all of MLB, Lindor ranks 24th in homers and 23rd in RBI.
- Starling Marte has four doubles, three home runs and three walks while hitting .272.
- Of all MLB hitters, Marte is 63rd in home runs and eighth in RBI.
- Jeff McNeil paces the Mets' lineup with a .348 batting average.
- Pete Alonso has managed a team-high five home runs and has driven in 21 runs.
Phillies Impact Players
- Harper is batting .240 for Philadelphia with a team-high 17 RBI.
- Harper's home run total puts him 24th in MLB, and he is 19th in RBI.
- Kyle Schwarber's seven home runs are most among Philadelphia batters. He's driven in 16 runs this season while slugging .483.
- Overall, Schwarber ranks sixth in home runs and 23rd in RBI this year.
- Nicholas Castellanos is batting .308 to lead Philadelphia, while adding four homers and 15 runs batted in this season.
- Alec Bohm has collected 21 hits this season and has an OBP of .358. He's slugging .449 on the year.
Mets and Phillies Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/2/2022
Braves
L 5-2
Home
5/3/2022
Braves
W 5-4
Home
5/3/2022
Braves
W 3-0
Home
5/4/2022
Braves
L 9-2
Home
5/5/2022
Phillies
W 8-7
Away
5/7/2022
Phillies
-
Away
5/8/2022
Phillies
-
Away
5/10/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/11/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/12/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/13/2022
Mariners
-
Home
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/30/2022
Mets
W 4-1
Away
5/1/2022
Mets
L 10-6
Away
5/3/2022
Rangers
L 6-4
Home
5/4/2022
Rangers
L 2-1
Home
5/5/2022
Mets
L 8-7
Home
5/7/2022
Mets
-
Home
5/8/2022
Mets
-
Home
5/9/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/10/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/11/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/12/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
