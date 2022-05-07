How to Watch New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/7/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 5, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and right fielder Starling Marte (6) celebrate the win against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies will play on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park, at 4:05 PM ET, with Francisco Lindor and Bryce Harper -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.

Mets vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Mets' .256 batting average is second-best in the league.
  • The Mets are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (123 total).
  • The Mets are the top team in baseball this season with a .336 on-base percentage.
  • The Phillies rank fifth in MLB with a .247 team batting average.
  • The Phillies have scored 118 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Phillies have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

  • Lindor has racked up a team-high five home runs.
  • In all of MLB, Lindor ranks 24th in homers and 23rd in RBI.
  • Starling Marte has four doubles, three home runs and three walks while hitting .272.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Marte is 63rd in home runs and eighth in RBI.
  • Jeff McNeil paces the Mets' lineup with a .348 batting average.
  • Pete Alonso has managed a team-high five home runs and has driven in 21 runs.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Harper is batting .240 for Philadelphia with a team-high 17 RBI.
  • Harper's home run total puts him 24th in MLB, and he is 19th in RBI.
  • Kyle Schwarber's seven home runs are most among Philadelphia batters. He's driven in 16 runs this season while slugging .483.
  • Overall, Schwarber ranks sixth in home runs and 23rd in RBI this year.
  • Nicholas Castellanos is batting .308 to lead Philadelphia, while adding four homers and 15 runs batted in this season.
  • Alec Bohm has collected 21 hits this season and has an OBP of .358. He's slugging .449 on the year.

Mets and Phillies Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/2/2022

Braves

L 5-2

Home

5/3/2022

Braves

W 5-4

Home

5/3/2022

Braves

W 3-0

Home

5/4/2022

Braves

L 9-2

Home

5/5/2022

Phillies

W 8-7

Away

5/7/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/8/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/10/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/11/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/12/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/13/2022

Mariners

-

Home

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/30/2022

Mets

W 4-1

Away

5/1/2022

Mets

L 10-6

Away

5/3/2022

Rangers

L 6-4

Home

5/4/2022

Rangers

L 2-1

Home

5/5/2022

Mets

L 8-7

Home

5/7/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/8/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/9/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/10/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/11/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/12/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
7
2022

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

