How to Watch New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 5, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and right fielder Starling Marte (6) celebrate the win against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies and Bryce Harper hit the field at Citizens Bank Park against Pete Alonso and the New York Mets on Sunday.

Mets vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Mets have the third-best batting average in the league (.256).
  • The Mets score the ninth-most runs in baseball (123 total, 4.6 per game).
  • The Mets have a league-high .336 on-base percentage.
  • The Phillies have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.
  • The Phillies have scored the 11th-most runs in the league this season with 118 (4.5 per game).
  • The Phillies have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

  • Francisco Lindor paces the Mets with five long balls.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Lindor's home runs rank him 25th, and his RBI tally ranks him 27th.
  • Starling Marte is hitting .272 with four doubles, three home runs and three walks.
  • Marte ranks 68th in home runs in MLB and ninth in RBI.
  • Jeff McNeil paces the Mets with a team-best batting average of .348.
  • Alonso leads the Mets in home runs (five) and runs batted in (21).

Phillies Impact Players

  • Harper leads Philadelphia in runs batted in with 17 while batting .240.
  • Harper is 25th in homers and 22nd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in home runs with seven while driving in 16 runs and slugging .483.
  • Schwarber is sixth in homers and 27th in RBI among all major league batters this year.
  • Nicholas Castellanos leads Philadelphia with a .308 batting average while slugging four homers and driving in 15 runs.
  • Alec Bohm is batting .304 with an OBP of .358 and a slugging percentage of .449 this season.

Mets and Phillies Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/2/2022

Braves

L 5-2

Home

5/3/2022

Braves

W 5-4

Home

5/3/2022

Braves

W 3-0

Home

5/4/2022

Braves

L 9-2

Home

5/5/2022

Phillies

W 8-7

Away

5/8/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/8/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/10/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/11/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/12/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/13/2022

Mariners

-

Home

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/30/2022

Mets

W 4-1

Away

5/1/2022

Mets

L 10-6

Away

5/3/2022

Rangers

L 6-4

Home

5/4/2022

Rangers

L 2-1

Home

5/5/2022

Mets

L 8-7

Home

5/8/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/8/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/9/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/10/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/11/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/12/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

How To Watch

May
8
2022

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
12:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
