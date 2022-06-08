How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/7/2022

New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres will play Pete Alonso and the New York Mets on Tuesday at PETCO Park, at 9:40 PM ET.
Padres vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 7, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
Padres vs. Mets Batting Stats
- The Padres' .233 batting average ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Padres rank 16th in runs scored with 233, 4.2 per game.
- The Padres are 18th in baseball with a .310 on-base percentage.
- The Mets rank first in the majors with a .266 team batting average.
- No team has scored more than the 297 runs the Mets have this season.
- The Mets have the best on-base percentage (.337) in baseball this year.
Padres Impact Players
- Machado paces the Padres with nine home runs and 32 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .327.
- Including all hitters in the majors, Machado is 36th in home runs and 20th in RBI.
- Jurickson Profar has 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 27 walks while hitting .245.
- Profar is 72nd in homers and 43rd in RBI among all batters in baseball.
- Eric Hosmer is batting .290 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.
- Jake Cronenworth has nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and 23 walks while hitting .214.
Mets Impact Players
- Alonso leads New York in home runs (16) and runs batted in (54) this season while batting .282.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Alonso's home run total ranks second and his RBI tally ranks first.
- Francisco Lindor has 56 hits and an OBP of .339 to go with a slugging percentage of .442 this season.
- Overall, Lindor is 36th in home runs and fourth in RBI this year.
- Starling Marte has collected 58 base hits, an OBP of .312 and a slugging percentage of .439 this season.
- Jeff McNeil leads New York with a batting average of .314. He's also hit three home runs with 27 RBI.
Padres and Mets Schedules
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/2/2022
Brewers
L 5-4
Away
6/3/2022
Brewers
W 7-0
Away
6/4/2022
Brewers
W 4-0
Away
6/5/2022
Brewers
W 6-4
Away
6/6/2022
Mets
L 11-5
Home
6/7/2022
Mets
-
Home
6/8/2022
Mets
-
Home
6/10/2022
Rockies
-
Home
6/11/2022
Rockies
-
Home
6/11/2022
Rockies
-
Home
6/12/2022
Rockies
-
Home
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/2/2022
Dodgers
L 2-0
Away
6/3/2022
Dodgers
L 6-1
Away
6/4/2022
Dodgers
W 9-4
Away
6/5/2022
Dodgers
W 5-4
Away
6/6/2022
Padres
W 11-5
Away
6/7/2022
Padres
-
Away
6/8/2022
Padres
-
Away
6/10/2022
Angels
-
Away
6/11/2022
Angels
-
Away
6/12/2022
Angels
-
Away
6/14/2022
Brewers
-
Home
