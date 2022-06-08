How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/7/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 6, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) slides home on a sacrifice fly hit by first baseman J.D. Davis (not pictured) during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 6, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) slides home on a sacrifice fly hit by first baseman J.D. Davis (not pictured) during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres will play Pete Alonso and the New York Mets on Tuesday at PETCO Park, at 9:40 PM ET.

Padres vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Padres vs. Mets Batting Stats

  • The Padres' .233 batting average ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Padres rank 16th in runs scored with 233, 4.2 per game.
  • The Padres are 18th in baseball with a .310 on-base percentage.
  • The Mets rank first in the majors with a .266 team batting average.
  • No team has scored more than the 297 runs the Mets have this season.
  • The Mets have the best on-base percentage (.337) in baseball this year.

Padres Impact Players

  • Machado paces the Padres with nine home runs and 32 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .327.
  • Including all hitters in the majors, Machado is 36th in home runs and 20th in RBI.
  • Jurickson Profar has 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 27 walks while hitting .245.
  • Profar is 72nd in homers and 43rd in RBI among all batters in baseball.
  • Eric Hosmer is batting .290 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.
  • Jake Cronenworth has nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and 23 walks while hitting .214.

Mets Impact Players

  • Alonso leads New York in home runs (16) and runs batted in (54) this season while batting .282.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Alonso's home run total ranks second and his RBI tally ranks first.
  • Francisco Lindor has 56 hits and an OBP of .339 to go with a slugging percentage of .442 this season.
  • Overall, Lindor is 36th in home runs and fourth in RBI this year.
  • Starling Marte has collected 58 base hits, an OBP of .312 and a slugging percentage of .439 this season.
  • Jeff McNeil leads New York with a batting average of .314. He's also hit three home runs with 27 RBI.

Padres and Mets Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/2/2022

Brewers

L 5-4

Away

6/3/2022

Brewers

W 7-0

Away

6/4/2022

Brewers

W 4-0

Away

6/5/2022

Brewers

W 6-4

Away

6/6/2022

Mets

L 11-5

Home

6/7/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/8/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/10/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/11/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/11/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/12/2022

Rockies

-

Home

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/2/2022

Dodgers

L 2-0

Away

6/3/2022

Dodgers

L 6-1

Away

6/4/2022

Dodgers

W 9-4

Away

6/5/2022

Dodgers

W 5-4

Away

6/6/2022

Padres

W 11-5

Away

6/7/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/8/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/10/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/11/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/12/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/14/2022

Brewers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
7
2022

New York Mets at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 6, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) slides home on a sacrifice fly hit by first baseman J.D. Davis (not pictured) during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Jun 6, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) slides home on a sacrifice fly hit by first baseman J.D. Davis (not pictured) during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Breanna Stewart
WNBA

How to Watch Atlanta Dream at Seattle Storm

By Kristofer Habbas44 minutes ago
Jul 30, 2020; Truckee, California, USA; Ricky Barnes plays his shot during the first round of the Barracuda Championship golf tournament at Old Greenwood. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ricky Barnes at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Feb 4, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Jonas Blixt plays a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jonas Blixt at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Greg Chalmers plays his shot on the first tee during the first round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Greg Chalmers at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Nov 18, 2021; Sea Island, Georgia, USA; Ben Crane plays a shot from a bunker on the 17th hole during the first round of the RSM Classic golf tournament at Sea Island Golf Club - Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ben Crane at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Joshua Creel plays from the 12th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Joshua Creel at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sep 21, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Brian Harman follows his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brian Davis at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy