How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/8/2022

New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 6, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) is congratulated by shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) at the dugout after scoring a run on a two-RBI single hit by third baseman Eduardo Escobar (not pictured) during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Jurickson Profar and Francisco Lindor will be among the star attractions when the San Diego Padres face the New York Mets on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET, at PETCO Park.

Padres vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Padres vs. Mets Batting Stats

  • The Padres have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the league (.232).
  • The Padres are the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.3 runs per game (240 total).
  • The Padres rank 18th in baseball with a .310 on-base percentage.
  • No team has a better batting average than the .264 AVG the Mets have posted this season.
  • No team has scored more than the 297 runs the Mets have this season.
  • The Mets have the best on-base percentage (.335) in baseball this year.

Padres Impact Players

  • Manny Machado leads the lineup with a batting average of .325, and leads the Padres in home runs, with nine and runs batted in with 34.
  • Including all hitters in MLB, Machado's home runs rank him 38th, and his RBI tally places him 19th.
  • Profar has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 30 walks while batting .248.
  • Profar ranks 55th in home runs and 45th in RBI among major league hitters this season.
  • Eric Hosmer is hitting .289 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.
  • Jake Cronenworth has nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and 24 walks while batting .216.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso is batting .282 this season with a team-high 16 home runs and 54 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Alonso ranks third in home runs and first in RBI.
  • Lindor has collected 56 hits this season and has an OBP of .333. He's slugging .434 on the year.
  • Lindor is currently 38th in homers and fourth in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Starling Marte is slashing .272/.311/.437 this season for the Mets.
  • Jeff McNeil leads New York in batting average (.311) this season while adding three home runs and 27 RBI.

Padres and Mets Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/3/2022

Brewers

W 7-0

Away

6/4/2022

Brewers

W 4-0

Away

6/5/2022

Brewers

W 6-4

Away

6/6/2022

Mets

L 11-5

Home

6/7/2022

Mets

W 7-0

Home

6/8/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/10/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/11/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/11/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/12/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/13/2022

Cubs

-

Away

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/3/2022

Dodgers

L 6-1

Away

6/4/2022

Dodgers

W 9-4

Away

6/5/2022

Dodgers

W 5-4

Away

6/6/2022

Padres

W 11-5

Away

6/7/2022

Padres

L 7-0

Away

6/8/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/10/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/11/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/12/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/14/2022

Brewers

-

Home

6/15/2022

Brewers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
8
2022

New York Mets at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
