How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/8/2022

New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jurickson Profar and Francisco Lindor will be among the star attractions when the San Diego Padres face the New York Mets on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET, at PETCO Park.
Padres vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 8, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
Padres vs. Mets Batting Stats
- The Padres have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the league (.232).
- The Padres are the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.3 runs per game (240 total).
- The Padres rank 18th in baseball with a .310 on-base percentage.
- No team has a better batting average than the .264 AVG the Mets have posted this season.
- No team has scored more than the 297 runs the Mets have this season.
- The Mets have the best on-base percentage (.335) in baseball this year.
Padres Impact Players
- Manny Machado leads the lineup with a batting average of .325, and leads the Padres in home runs, with nine and runs batted in with 34.
- Including all hitters in MLB, Machado's home runs rank him 38th, and his RBI tally places him 19th.
- Profar has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 30 walks while batting .248.
- Profar ranks 55th in home runs and 45th in RBI among major league hitters this season.
- Eric Hosmer is hitting .289 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.
- Jake Cronenworth has nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and 24 walks while batting .216.
Mets Impact Players
- Pete Alonso is batting .282 this season with a team-high 16 home runs and 54 RBI.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Alonso ranks third in home runs and first in RBI.
- Lindor has collected 56 hits this season and has an OBP of .333. He's slugging .434 on the year.
- Lindor is currently 38th in homers and fourth in RBI in the major leagues.
- Starling Marte is slashing .272/.311/.437 this season for the Mets.
- Jeff McNeil leads New York in batting average (.311) this season while adding three home runs and 27 RBI.
Padres and Mets Schedules
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/3/2022
Brewers
W 7-0
Away
6/4/2022
Brewers
W 4-0
Away
6/5/2022
Brewers
W 6-4
Away
6/6/2022
Mets
L 11-5
Home
6/7/2022
Mets
W 7-0
Home
6/8/2022
Mets
-
Home
6/10/2022
Rockies
-
Home
6/11/2022
Rockies
-
Home
6/11/2022
Rockies
-
Home
6/12/2022
Rockies
-
Home
6/13/2022
Cubs
-
Away
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/3/2022
Dodgers
L 6-1
Away
6/4/2022
Dodgers
W 9-4
Away
6/5/2022
Dodgers
W 5-4
Away
6/6/2022
Padres
W 11-5
Away
6/7/2022
Padres
L 7-0
Away
6/8/2022
Padres
-
Away
6/10/2022
Angels
-
Away
6/11/2022
Angels
-
Away
6/12/2022
Angels
-
Away
6/14/2022
Brewers
-
Home
6/15/2022
Brewers
-
Home
