How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/8/2022

Jun 6, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) is congratulated by shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) at the dugout after scoring a run on a two-RBI single hit by third baseman Eduardo Escobar (not pictured) during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports