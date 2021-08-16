How to Watch Mets at Giants

The New York Mets head out west with the hope of changing their fortunes.

The Mets were swept in their three-game series against the Dodgers, including a 14-4 blowout on Sunday. It was their 10th loss in their last 14 games, knocking them from first to third in the NL East. They sit two and a half games back of first-place Atlanta and a game behind the Phillies for second place. A wildcard seems to be out of the question, so the Mets must find a way to win their division.

How to Watch:

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The climb back to the top won't be easy for the Mets, especially given that the San Francisco Giants boast the best record of any MLB team this season.

The Giants are red-hot, winning seven of their last eight games. Unlike the Mets, San Francisco has thrived since making a trade with the Chicago Cubs. The Giants acquired former MVP Kris Bryant from the Cubs at the deadline. Bryant is hitting .288 with the Giants, including a home run and five doubles.

The Mets, on the other hand, got Javier Baez from the Cubs in their big deal, but the trade hasn't yet produced the desired results. Baez is hitting just .161 but is currently on the injured list.

This is a series of a desperate team and a team trying to prove that it is a legitimate threat to win the World Series The Mets need these games more, but the Giants aren't looking like they will slow down any time soon.

Regional restrictions may apply.