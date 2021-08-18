How to Watch Mets at Giants

The Mets and Giants face off in their three-game series finale Wednesday amid playoff push.

As the MLB playoff race picks up steam, a pair of National League contenders in the New York Mets and the San Francisco Giants will clash in the finale of their three-game series Wednesday afternoon.

In the first game of the series on Monday, the Giants picked up a hard-fought 7-5 win over the Mets at Oracle Park. On Tuesday, the Giants again emerged victorious, eking out a 3-2 win.

In Tuesday's game, Pete Alonso cracked his 26th home run of the season and drove in the Mets' only two runs. For San Francisco, Tommy La Stella hit a two-run home run and Evan Longoria added a solo shot.

How to Watch:

Time: 3:45pm ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Heading into the final game of the series, the Mets sit at 59-60 and 4.5 games back of the lead in the NL East. The Giants are 78-42 and are leading the Los Angeles Dodgers by four games in the NL West race.

New York will start Tylor Megill (1-2, 3.42 ERA) as they try to steal a win in the series, while Giants will start Anthony DeSclafani (11-5 , 3.29 ERA) as they go for a sweep.

