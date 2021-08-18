How to Watch Mets at Giants

August 18, 2021
How to Watch New York Mets at San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mets and Giants face off in their three-game series finale Wednesday amid playoff push.
As the MLB playoff race picks up steam, a pair of National League contenders in the New York Mets and the San Francisco Giants will clash in the finale of their three-game series Wednesday afternoon.

In the first game of the series on Monday, the Giants picked up a hard-fought 7-5 win over the Mets at Oracle Park. On Tuesday, the Giants again emerged victorious, eking out a 3-2 win.

In Tuesday's game, Pete Alonso cracked his 26th home run of the season and drove in the Mets' only two runs. For San Francisco, Tommy La Stella hit a two-run home run and Evan Longoria added a solo shot.

How to Watch:

Time: 3:45pm ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

You can stream the Mets at Giants game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Heading into the final game of the series, the Mets sit at 59-60 and 4.5 games back of the lead in the NL East. The Giants are 78-42 and are leading the Los Angeles Dodgers by four games in the NL West race.

New York will start Tylor Megill (1-2, 3.42 ERA) as they try to steal a win in the series, while Giants will start Anthony DeSclafani (11-5 , 3.29 ERA) as they go for a sweep.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
18
2021

New York Mets at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
3:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

