How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/18/2022

New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Mets and San Francisco Giants will play on Monday at Citi Field, at 7:10 PM ET, with Eduardo Escobar and Brandon Crawford among those expected to step up at the plate.
Mets vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, April 18, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
Mets vs. Giants Batting Stats
- The Mets rank 11th in MLB with a .241 batting average.
- The Mets have the No. 6 offense in baseball scoring 4.9 runs per game (44 total runs).
- The Mets rank fourth in the league with a .346 on-base percentage.
- The Giants rank 19th in MLB with a .227 team batting average.
- The Giants rank 20th in the league with 35 total runs scored this season.
- The Giants have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
Mets Impact Players
- Francisco Lindor leads the Mets with three home runs.
- Including all hitters in MLB, Lindor's home runs rank him seventh, and his RBI tally ranks him 20th.
- Pete Alonso been a consistent power bat this season, as he leads his team with three home runs and 14 runs batted in.
- Of all major league batters, Alonso is seventh in home runs and second in RBI.
- Starling Marte is hitting .242 with two home runs and a walk.
- Escobar is hitting .250 with four doubles, a triple and seven walks.
Giants Impact Players
- Brandon Belt leads San Francisco in batting average (.375), home runs (two) and runs batted in (five) this season.
- Belt ranks 20th in homers and 52nd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Thairo Estrada has collected six hits this season and has an OBP of .233. He's slugging .345 on the year.
- Estrada is currently 62nd in homers and 81st in RBI in the major leagues.
- Wilmer Flores has six hits this season and a slash line of .231/.250/.423.
- Joc Pederson is slugging .667 this season, with a team-best two homers while driving in two runs.
Mets and Giants Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/12/2022
Phillies
W 2-0
Away
4/13/2022
Phillies
W 9-6
Away
4/15/2022
Diamondbacks
W 10-3
Home
4/16/2022
Diamondbacks
L 3-2
Home
4/17/2022
Diamondbacks
W 5-0
Home
4/18/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/19/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/20/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/21/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/22/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
4/23/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/12/2022
Padres
W 13-2
Home
4/13/2022
Padres
W 2-1
Home
4/15/2022
Guardians
W 4-1
Away
4/16/2022
Guardians
W 4-2
Away
4/17/2022
Guardians
-
Away
4/18/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/19/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/20/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/21/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/22/2022
Nationals
-
Away
4/23/2022
Nationals
-
Away
