How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/18/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Brandon Belt (9) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Brandon Belt (9) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets and San Francisco Giants will play on Monday at Citi Field, at 7:10 PM ET, with Eduardo Escobar and Brandon Crawford among those expected to step up at the plate.

Mets vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Mets rank 11th in MLB with a .241 batting average.
  • The Mets have the No. 6 offense in baseball scoring 4.9 runs per game (44 total runs).
  • The Mets rank fourth in the league with a .346 on-base percentage.
  • The Giants rank 19th in MLB with a .227 team batting average.
  • The Giants rank 20th in the league with 35 total runs scored this season.
  • The Giants have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

  • Francisco Lindor leads the Mets with three home runs.
  • Including all hitters in MLB, Lindor's home runs rank him seventh, and his RBI tally ranks him 20th.
  • Pete Alonso been a consistent power bat this season, as he leads his team with three home runs and 14 runs batted in.
  • Of all major league batters, Alonso is seventh in home runs and second in RBI.
  • Starling Marte is hitting .242 with two home runs and a walk.
  • Escobar is hitting .250 with four doubles, a triple and seven walks.

Giants Impact Players

  • Brandon Belt leads San Francisco in batting average (.375), home runs (two) and runs batted in (five) this season.
  • Belt ranks 20th in homers and 52nd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Thairo Estrada has collected six hits this season and has an OBP of .233. He's slugging .345 on the year.
  • Estrada is currently 62nd in homers and 81st in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Wilmer Flores has six hits this season and a slash line of .231/.250/.423.
  • Joc Pederson is slugging .667 this season, with a team-best two homers while driving in two runs.

Mets and Giants Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/12/2022

Phillies

W 2-0

Away

4/13/2022

Phillies

W 9-6

Away

4/15/2022

Diamondbacks

W 10-3

Home

4/16/2022

Diamondbacks

L 3-2

Home

4/17/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-0

Home

4/18/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/19/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/20/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/21/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/22/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

4/23/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/12/2022

Padres

W 13-2

Home

4/13/2022

Padres

W 2-1

Home

4/15/2022

Guardians

W 4-1

Away

4/16/2022

Guardians

W 4-2

Away

4/17/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/18/2022

Mets

-

Away

4/19/2022

Mets

-

Away

4/20/2022

Mets

-

Away

4/21/2022

Mets

-

Away

4/22/2022

Nationals

-

Away

4/23/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
18
2022

San Francisco Giants at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Brandon Belt (9) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 seconds ago
Apr 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Brandon Belt (9) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 seconds ago
Apr 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Brandon Belt (9) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Giants vs. Mets

By Phil Watson10 minutes ago
Tennessee Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Texas A&M at Tennessee

By Christine Brown10 minutes ago
USATSI_16289690
College Baseball

How to Watch Arizona at Creighton

By Phil Watson10 minutes ago
Fans reach for a home run ball off the bat of Cleveland Guardians shortstop Owen Miller (6) in the third inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The Guardians led 5-0 after four innings. Cleveland Guardians At Cincinnati Reds
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Fans reach for a home run ball off the bat of Cleveland Guardians shortstop Owen Miller (6) in the third inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The Guardians led 5-0 after four innings. Cleveland Guardians At Cincinnati Reds
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 4/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Oct 10, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) reacts after hitting a one run single against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning in game three of the 2021 ALDS at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Guardians

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Soccer Fans 2
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Nueva Chicago vs. Guillermo Brown

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy