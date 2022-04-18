How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/18/2022

Apr 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Brandon Belt (9) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets and San Francisco Giants will play on Monday at Citi Field, at 7:10 PM ET, with Eduardo Escobar and Brandon Crawford among those expected to step up at the plate.

Mets vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, April 18, 2022

Monday, April 18, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

Mets vs. Giants Batting Stats

The Mets rank 11th in MLB with a .241 batting average.

The Mets have the No. 6 offense in baseball scoring 4.9 runs per game (44 total runs).

The Mets rank fourth in the league with a .346 on-base percentage.

The Giants rank 19th in MLB with a .227 team batting average.

The Giants rank 20th in the league with 35 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

Francisco Lindor leads the Mets with three home runs.

Including all hitters in MLB, Lindor's home runs rank him seventh, and his RBI tally ranks him 20th.

Pete Alonso been a consistent power bat this season, as he leads his team with three home runs and 14 runs batted in.

Of all major league batters, Alonso is seventh in home runs and second in RBI.

Starling Marte is hitting .242 with two home runs and a walk.

Escobar is hitting .250 with four doubles, a triple and seven walks.

Giants Impact Players

Brandon Belt leads San Francisco in batting average (.375), home runs (two) and runs batted in (five) this season.

Belt ranks 20th in homers and 52nd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Thairo Estrada has collected six hits this season and has an OBP of .233. He's slugging .345 on the year.

Estrada is currently 62nd in homers and 81st in RBI in the major leagues.

Wilmer Flores has six hits this season and a slash line of .231/.250/.423.

Joc Pederson is slugging .667 this season, with a team-best two homers while driving in two runs.

Mets and Giants Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/12/2022 Phillies W 2-0 Away 4/13/2022 Phillies W 9-6 Away 4/15/2022 Diamondbacks W 10-3 Home 4/16/2022 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Home 4/17/2022 Diamondbacks W 5-0 Home 4/18/2022 Giants - Home 4/19/2022 Giants - Home 4/20/2022 Giants - Home 4/21/2022 Giants - Home 4/22/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 4/23/2022 Diamondbacks - Away

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/12/2022 Padres W 13-2 Home 4/13/2022 Padres W 2-1 Home 4/15/2022 Guardians W 4-1 Away 4/16/2022 Guardians W 4-2 Away 4/17/2022 Guardians - Away 4/18/2022 Mets - Away 4/19/2022 Mets - Away 4/20/2022 Mets - Away 4/21/2022 Mets - Away 4/22/2022 Nationals - Away 4/23/2022 Nationals - Away

