How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/19/2022

New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 17, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) is greeted by shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) after hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets and San Francisco Giants will play on Tuesday at Citi Field, at 3:10 PM ET, with Tylor Megill and Alex Cobb the starting pitchers.

Mets vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Mets are 10th in MLB with a .241 batting average.
  • The Mets have the No. 9 offense in MLB action scoring 4.9 runs per game (44 total runs).
  • The Mets are fourth in the league with a .346 on-base percentage.
  • The Giants' .227 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.
  • The Giants have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 35 (4.4 per game).
  • The Giants have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).

Mets Impact Players

  • Francisco Lindor has a team-best three home runs.
  • Among all hitters in baseball, Lindor ranks seventh in homers and 23rd in RBI.
  • Pete Alonso been a consistent power bat this season, as he leads his team with three home runs and 14 runs batted in.
  • Alonso ranks seventh in homers in baseball and second in RBI.
  • Starling Marte has two home runs and a walk while batting .242.
  • Eduardo Escobar has four doubles, a triple and seven walks while batting .250.

Giants Impact Players

  • Brandon Belt leads San Francisco in batting average (.375), home runs (two) and runs batted in (five) this season.
  • Belt's home run total places him 21st in the majors, and he is 55th in RBI.
  • Thairo Estrada has collected six hits this season and has an OBP of .233. He's slugging .345 on the year.
  • Estrada is currently 66th in home runs and 89th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Wilmer Flores has collected six base hits, an OBP of .250 and a slugging percentage of .423 this season.
  • Joc Pederson's two home runs are most among San Francisco batters. He's driven in two runs this season while slugging .667.

Mets and Giants Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/12/2022

Phillies

W 2-0

Away

4/13/2022

Phillies

W 9-6

Away

4/15/2022

Diamondbacks

W 10-3

Home

4/16/2022

Diamondbacks

L 3-2

Home

4/17/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-0

Home

4/19/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/19/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/20/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/21/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/22/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

4/23/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/12/2022

Padres

W 13-2

Home

4/13/2022

Padres

W 2-1

Home

4/15/2022

Guardians

W 4-1

Away

4/16/2022

Guardians

W 4-2

Away

4/17/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/19/2022

Mets

-

Away

4/19/2022

Mets

-

Away

4/20/2022

Mets

-

Away

4/21/2022

Mets

-

Away

4/22/2022

Nationals

-

Away

4/23/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
19
2022

San Francisco Giants at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
3:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

