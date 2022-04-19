How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/19/2022

New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Mets and San Francisco Giants will play on Tuesday at Citi Field, at 3:10 PM ET, with Tylor Megill and Alex Cobb the starting pitchers.
Mets vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 19, 2022
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
Mets vs. Giants Batting Stats
- The Mets are 10th in MLB with a .241 batting average.
- The Mets have the No. 9 offense in MLB action scoring 4.9 runs per game (44 total runs).
- The Mets are fourth in the league with a .346 on-base percentage.
- The Giants' .227 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.
- The Giants have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 35 (4.4 per game).
- The Giants have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).
Mets Impact Players
- Francisco Lindor has a team-best three home runs.
- Among all hitters in baseball, Lindor ranks seventh in homers and 23rd in RBI.
- Pete Alonso been a consistent power bat this season, as he leads his team with three home runs and 14 runs batted in.
- Alonso ranks seventh in homers in baseball and second in RBI.
- Starling Marte has two home runs and a walk while batting .242.
- Eduardo Escobar has four doubles, a triple and seven walks while batting .250.
Giants Impact Players
- Brandon Belt leads San Francisco in batting average (.375), home runs (two) and runs batted in (five) this season.
- Belt's home run total places him 21st in the majors, and he is 55th in RBI.
- Thairo Estrada has collected six hits this season and has an OBP of .233. He's slugging .345 on the year.
- Estrada is currently 66th in home runs and 89th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Wilmer Flores has collected six base hits, an OBP of .250 and a slugging percentage of .423 this season.
- Joc Pederson's two home runs are most among San Francisco batters. He's driven in two runs this season while slugging .667.
Mets and Giants Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/12/2022
Phillies
W 2-0
Away
4/13/2022
Phillies
W 9-6
Away
4/15/2022
Diamondbacks
W 10-3
Home
4/16/2022
Diamondbacks
L 3-2
Home
4/17/2022
Diamondbacks
W 5-0
Home
4/19/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/19/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/20/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/21/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/22/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
4/23/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/12/2022
Padres
W 13-2
Home
4/13/2022
Padres
W 2-1
Home
4/15/2022
Guardians
W 4-1
Away
4/16/2022
Guardians
W 4-2
Away
4/17/2022
Guardians
-
Away
4/19/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/19/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/20/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/21/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/22/2022
Nationals
-
Away
4/23/2022
Nationals
-
Away
