How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 17, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) is greeted by shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) after hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants and New York Mets will play on Wednesday at Citi Field, at 7:10 PM ET, with Mike Yastrzemski and Eduardo Escobar among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Giants vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Mets Batting Stats

  • The Giants' .214 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Giants rank 20th in runs scored with 40, four per game.
  • The Giants are 21st in the league with a .295 on-base percentage.
  • The Mets' .241 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.
  • The Mets are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking seventh with 52 total runs this season.
  • The Mets have an on-base percentage of .339 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Giants Impact Players

  • Brandon Belt has recorded a team-high batting average of .290 while pacing the Giants in runs batted in with a mark of five.
  • Belt ranks 26th in home runs and 66th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Thairo Estrada is batting .216 with a double, a home run and a walk.
  • Estrada ranks 76th in homers and 97th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Joc Pederson has three home runs, best in the lineup.
  • Wilmer Flores is batting .200 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.

Mets Impact Players

  • Francisco Lindor leads New York in batting average (.317) and home runs (three) this season, while also chipping in with nine RBI.
  • Lindor's home run total puts him eighth in the big leagues, and he ranks 11th in RBI.
  • Pete Alonso leads New York in home runs (three) and runs batted in (14) this season while batting .220.
  • Overall, Alonso is eighth in homers and second in RBI this season.
  • Starling Marte is slashing .220/.289/.366 this season for the Mets.
  • Escobar has 10 hits and an OBP of .419 to go with a slugging percentage of .486 this season.

Giants and Mets Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/15/2022

Guardians

W 4-1

Away

4/16/2022

Guardians

W 4-2

Away

4/17/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/19/2022

Mets

L 5-4

Away

4/19/2022

Mets

L 3-1

Away

4/20/2022

Mets

-

Away

4/21/2022

Mets

-

Away

4/22/2022

Nationals

-

Away

4/23/2022

Nationals

-

Away

4/24/2022

Nationals

-

Away

4/25/2022

Brewers

-

Away

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/15/2022

Diamondbacks

W 10-3

Home

4/16/2022

Diamondbacks

L 3-2

Home

4/17/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-0

Home

4/19/2022

Giants

W 5-4

Home

4/19/2022

Giants

W 3-1

Home

4/20/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/21/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/22/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

4/23/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

4/24/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

4/25/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
20
2022

San Francisco Giants at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
