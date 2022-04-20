How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco Giants and New York Mets will play on Wednesday at Citi Field, at 7:10 PM ET, with Mike Yastrzemski and Eduardo Escobar among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Giants vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
Giants vs. Mets Batting Stats
- The Giants' .214 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Giants rank 20th in runs scored with 40, four per game.
- The Giants are 21st in the league with a .295 on-base percentage.
- The Mets' .241 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.
- The Mets are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking seventh with 52 total runs this season.
- The Mets have an on-base percentage of .339 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.
Giants Impact Players
- Brandon Belt has recorded a team-high batting average of .290 while pacing the Giants in runs batted in with a mark of five.
- Belt ranks 26th in home runs and 66th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Thairo Estrada is batting .216 with a double, a home run and a walk.
- Estrada ranks 76th in homers and 97th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Joc Pederson has three home runs, best in the lineup.
- Wilmer Flores is batting .200 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.
Mets Impact Players
- Francisco Lindor leads New York in batting average (.317) and home runs (three) this season, while also chipping in with nine RBI.
- Lindor's home run total puts him eighth in the big leagues, and he ranks 11th in RBI.
- Pete Alonso leads New York in home runs (three) and runs batted in (14) this season while batting .220.
- Overall, Alonso is eighth in homers and second in RBI this season.
- Starling Marte is slashing .220/.289/.366 this season for the Mets.
- Escobar has 10 hits and an OBP of .419 to go with a slugging percentage of .486 this season.
Giants and Mets Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/15/2022
Guardians
W 4-1
Away
4/16/2022
Guardians
W 4-2
Away
4/17/2022
Guardians
-
Away
4/19/2022
Mets
L 5-4
Away
4/19/2022
Mets
L 3-1
Away
4/20/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/21/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/22/2022
Nationals
-
Away
4/23/2022
Nationals
-
Away
4/24/2022
Nationals
-
Away
4/25/2022
Brewers
-
Away
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/15/2022
Diamondbacks
W 10-3
Home
4/16/2022
Diamondbacks
L 3-2
Home
4/17/2022
Diamondbacks
W 5-0
Home
4/19/2022
Giants
W 5-4
Home
4/19/2022
Giants
W 3-1
Home
4/20/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/21/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/22/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
4/23/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
4/24/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
4/25/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
(Sign up now for a free trial.)