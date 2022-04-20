How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

Apr 17, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) is greeted by shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) after hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants and New York Mets will play on Wednesday at Citi Field, at 7:10 PM ET, with Mike Yastrzemski and Eduardo Escobar among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Giants vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

Giants vs. Mets Batting Stats

The Giants' .214 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Giants rank 20th in runs scored with 40, four per game.

The Giants are 21st in the league with a .295 on-base percentage.

The Mets' .241 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.

The Mets are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking seventh with 52 total runs this season.

The Mets have an on-base percentage of .339 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Giants Impact Players

Brandon Belt has recorded a team-high batting average of .290 while pacing the Giants in runs batted in with a mark of five.

Belt ranks 26th in home runs and 66th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Thairo Estrada is batting .216 with a double, a home run and a walk.

Estrada ranks 76th in homers and 97th in RBI in the big leagues.

Joc Pederson has three home runs, best in the lineup.

Wilmer Flores is batting .200 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.

Mets Impact Players

Francisco Lindor leads New York in batting average (.317) and home runs (three) this season, while also chipping in with nine RBI.

Lindor's home run total puts him eighth in the big leagues, and he ranks 11th in RBI.

Pete Alonso leads New York in home runs (three) and runs batted in (14) this season while batting .220.

Overall, Alonso is eighth in homers and second in RBI this season.

Starling Marte is slashing .220/.289/.366 this season for the Mets.

Escobar has 10 hits and an OBP of .419 to go with a slugging percentage of .486 this season.

Giants and Mets Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/15/2022 Guardians W 4-1 Away 4/16/2022 Guardians W 4-2 Away 4/17/2022 Guardians - Away 4/19/2022 Mets L 5-4 Away 4/19/2022 Mets L 3-1 Away 4/20/2022 Mets - Away 4/21/2022 Mets - Away 4/22/2022 Nationals - Away 4/23/2022 Nationals - Away 4/24/2022 Nationals - Away 4/25/2022 Brewers - Away

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/15/2022 Diamondbacks W 10-3 Home 4/16/2022 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Home 4/17/2022 Diamondbacks W 5-0 Home 4/19/2022 Giants W 5-4 Home 4/19/2022 Giants W 3-1 Home 4/20/2022 Giants - Home 4/21/2022 Giants - Home 4/22/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 4/23/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 4/24/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 4/25/2022 Cardinals - Away

