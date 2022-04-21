How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/21/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 20, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) scores a run during the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Eduardo Escobar and Mike Yastrzemski will be among the stars on display when the New York Mets face the San Francisco Giants on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET, at Citi Field.

Mets vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Mets' .242 batting average is 10th-best in the league.
  • The Mets score the eighth-most runs in baseball (54 total, 4.5 per game).
  • The Mets' .338 on-base percentage is fourth-best in baseball.
  • The Giants have a team batting average of .216 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.
  • The Giants have scored the 17th-most runs in the league this season with 45 (4.1 per game).
  • The Giants have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.296).

Mets Impact Players

  • Francisco Lindor paces the Mets with three long balls.
  • Of all hitters in the majors, Lindor is 12th in home runs and 16th in RBI.
  • Pete Alonso's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with three home runs and 14 RBI.
  • Alonso is 12th in home runs and third in RBI in the majors.
  • Starling Marte is hitting .217 with two home runs and two walks.
  • Escobar paces the Mets with a team-leading batting average of .316.

Giants Impact Players

  • Brandon Belt leads San Francisco in home runs with three, runs batted in with six and his batting average of .294 is also best on his team.
  • In all of MLB, Belt ranks 12th in home runs and 56th in RBI.
  • Joc Pederson leads San Francisco in home runs with three while driving in four runs and slugging .655.
  • Among all major league hitters, Pederson is 12th in homers and 104th in RBI.
  • Thairo Estrada is slashing .200/.238/.300 this season for the Giants.
  • Wilmer Flores has seven hits and an OBP of .243 to go with a slugging percentage of .353 this season.

Mets and Giants Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Diamondbacks

L 3-2

Home

4/17/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-0

Home

4/19/2022

Giants

W 5-4

Home

4/19/2022

Giants

W 3-1

Home

4/20/2022

Giants

L 5-2

Home

4/21/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/22/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

4/23/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

4/24/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

4/25/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

4/26/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Guardians

W 4-2

Away

4/17/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/19/2022

Mets

L 5-4

Away

4/19/2022

Mets

L 3-1

Away

4/20/2022

Mets

W 5-2

Away

4/21/2022

Mets

-

Away

4/22/2022

Nationals

-

Away

4/23/2022

Nationals

-

Away

4/24/2022

Nationals

-

Away

4/25/2022

Brewers

-

Away

4/26/2022

Athletics

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
21
2022

San Francisco Giants at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
1:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
