How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/21/2022

Apr 20, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) scores a run during the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Eduardo Escobar and Mike Yastrzemski will be among the stars on display when the New York Mets face the San Francisco Giants on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET, at Citi Field.

Mets vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022

Thursday, April 21, 2022 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

Mets vs. Giants Batting Stats

The Mets' .242 batting average is 10th-best in the league.

The Mets score the eighth-most runs in baseball (54 total, 4.5 per game).

The Mets' .338 on-base percentage is fourth-best in baseball.

The Giants have a team batting average of .216 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.

The Giants have scored the 17th-most runs in the league this season with 45 (4.1 per game).

The Giants have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.296).

Mets Impact Players

Francisco Lindor paces the Mets with three long balls.

Of all hitters in the majors, Lindor is 12th in home runs and 16th in RBI.

Pete Alonso's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with three home runs and 14 RBI.

Alonso is 12th in home runs and third in RBI in the majors.

Starling Marte is hitting .217 with two home runs and two walks.

Escobar paces the Mets with a team-leading batting average of .316.

Giants Impact Players

Brandon Belt leads San Francisco in home runs with three, runs batted in with six and his batting average of .294 is also best on his team.

In all of MLB, Belt ranks 12th in home runs and 56th in RBI.

Joc Pederson leads San Francisco in home runs with three while driving in four runs and slugging .655.

Among all major league hitters, Pederson is 12th in homers and 104th in RBI.

Thairo Estrada is slashing .200/.238/.300 this season for the Giants.

Wilmer Flores has seven hits and an OBP of .243 to go with a slugging percentage of .353 this season.

Mets and Giants Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/16/2022 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Home 4/17/2022 Diamondbacks W 5-0 Home 4/19/2022 Giants W 5-4 Home 4/19/2022 Giants W 3-1 Home 4/20/2022 Giants L 5-2 Home 4/21/2022 Giants - Home 4/22/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 4/23/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 4/24/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 4/25/2022 Cardinals - Away 4/26/2022 Cardinals - Away

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/16/2022 Guardians W 4-2 Away 4/17/2022 Guardians - Away 4/19/2022 Mets L 5-4 Away 4/19/2022 Mets L 3-1 Away 4/20/2022 Mets W 5-2 Away 4/21/2022 Mets - Away 4/22/2022 Nationals - Away 4/23/2022 Nationals - Away 4/24/2022 Nationals - Away 4/25/2022 Brewers - Away 4/26/2022 Athletics - Home

