How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/23/2022

New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 22, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants first baseman Wilmer Flores (41) breaks his bat on a foul ball during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Alonso and Darin Ruf hit the field when the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants meet on Monday at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Mets Batting Stats

  • The Giants rank 10th in MLB with a .244 batting average.
  • The Giants have the No. 4 offense in MLB action scoring five runs per game (198 total runs).
  • The Giants are fourth in the league with a .326 on-base percentage.
  • The Mets' .253 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.
  • The Mets are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking sixth with 194 total runs this season.
  • The Mets have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks second in the league.

Giants Impact Players

  • Thairo Estrada leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .269.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Estrada is 47th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage, and 111th in slugging.
  • Wilmer Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 24 runs batted in.
  • Flores is 83rd in homers and 22nd in RBI so far this year.
  • Ruf has five doubles, three home runs and 25 walks while batting .238.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is batting .300 with eight doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

Mets Impact Players

  • Alonso leads New York in home runs with 10 and runs batted in with 37.
  • Among all batters in the big leagues, Alonso's home run total is seventh and his RBI tally is first.
  • Francisco Lindor has 39 hits and an OBP of .335 to go with a slugging percentage of .387 this season.
  • Lindor is 43rd in home runs and 22nd in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
  • Brandon Nimmo is slashing .293/.390/.450 this season for the Mets.
  • Jeff McNeil leads New York in batting average (.306) this season.

Giants and Mets Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/17/2022

Rockies

W 10-7

Away

5/18/2022

Rockies

L 5-3

Away

5/20/2022

Padres

L 8-7

Home

5/21/2022

Padres

L 2-1

Home

5/22/2022

Padres

L 10-1

Home

5/23/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/24/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/25/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/27/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/28/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/29/2022

Reds

-

Away

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/18/2022

Cardinals

W 11-4

Home

5/19/2022

Cardinals

W 7-6

Home

5/21/2022

Rockies

W 5-1

Away

5/21/2022

Rockies

L 11-3

Away

5/22/2022

Rockies

W 2-0

Away

5/23/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/24/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/25/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/27/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/28/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/29/2022

Phillies

-

Home

How To Watch

May
23
2022

New York Mets at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
9:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
