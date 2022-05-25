How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco Giants and Darin Ruf will square off against the New York Mets and Jeff McNeil on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET, at Oracle Park.
Giants vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 24, 2022
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
Giants vs. Mets Batting Stats
- The Giants' .243 batting average ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants are the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.9 runs per game (201 total).
- The Giants rank fifth in baseball with a .324 on-base percentage.
- The Mets' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
- The Mets have scored 207 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Mets have an OBP of .330 this season, which ranks second in MLB.
Giants Impact Players
- Wilmer Flores has recorded a team-leading 24 runs batted in.
- Among all batters in the majors, Flores' home runs place him 87th, and his RBI tally ranks him 24th.
- Thairo Estrada is batting .265 to lead the lineup.
- Among all major league hitters, Estrada is 192nd in homers and 64th in RBI.
- Ruf is batting .233 with five doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.
- Brandon Crawford is hitting .218 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 walks.
Mets Impact Players
- Pete Alonso leads New York in home runs (11) and runs batted in (40) this season while batting .288.
- In all of MLB, Alonso ranks fourth in home runs and second in RBI.
- McNeil's batting average of .311 leads all New York hitters this season.
- McNeil is 192nd among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 33rd in RBI.
- Francisco Lindor has 40 hits this season and a slash line of .238/.332/.387.
- Brandon Nimmo has collected 43 hits this season and has an OBP of .391. He's slugging .448 on the year.
Giants and Mets Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/18/2022
Rockies
L 5-3
Away
5/20/2022
Padres
L 8-7
Home
5/21/2022
Padres
L 2-1
Home
5/22/2022
Padres
L 10-1
Home
5/23/2022
Mets
L 13-3
Home
5/24/2022
Mets
-
Home
5/25/2022
Mets
-
Home
5/27/2022
Reds
-
Away
5/28/2022
Reds
-
Away
5/29/2022
Reds
-
Away
5/30/2022
Phillies
-
Away
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/19/2022
Cardinals
W 7-6
Home
5/21/2022
Rockies
W 5-1
Away
5/21/2022
Rockies
L 11-3
Away
5/22/2022
Rockies
W 2-0
Away
5/23/2022
Giants
W 13-3
Away
5/24/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/25/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/27/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/28/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/29/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/30/2022
Nationals
-
Home
How To Watch
May
24
2022
New York Mets at San Francisco Giants
TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
9:45
PM/EST
