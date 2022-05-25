How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

May 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) and right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) celebrate with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants and Darin Ruf will square off against the New York Mets and Jeff McNeil on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET, at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

Giants vs. Mets Batting Stats

The Giants' .243 batting average ranks 11th in the league.

The Giants are the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.9 runs per game (201 total).

The Giants rank fifth in baseball with a .324 on-base percentage.

The Mets' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

The Mets have scored 207 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Mets have an OBP of .330 this season, which ranks second in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores has recorded a team-leading 24 runs batted in.

Among all batters in the majors, Flores' home runs place him 87th, and his RBI tally ranks him 24th.

Thairo Estrada is batting .265 to lead the lineup.

Among all major league hitters, Estrada is 192nd in homers and 64th in RBI.

Ruf is batting .233 with five doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.

Brandon Crawford is hitting .218 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 walks.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso leads New York in home runs (11) and runs batted in (40) this season while batting .288.

In all of MLB, Alonso ranks fourth in home runs and second in RBI.

McNeil's batting average of .311 leads all New York hitters this season.

McNeil is 192nd among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 33rd in RBI.

Francisco Lindor has 40 hits this season and a slash line of .238/.332/.387.

Brandon Nimmo has collected 43 hits this season and has an OBP of .391. He's slugging .448 on the year.

Giants and Mets Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/18/2022 Rockies L 5-3 Away 5/20/2022 Padres L 8-7 Home 5/21/2022 Padres L 2-1 Home 5/22/2022 Padres L 10-1 Home 5/23/2022 Mets L 13-3 Home 5/24/2022 Mets - Home 5/25/2022 Mets - Home 5/27/2022 Reds - Away 5/28/2022 Reds - Away 5/29/2022 Reds - Away 5/30/2022 Phillies - Away

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/19/2022 Cardinals W 7-6 Home 5/21/2022 Rockies W 5-1 Away 5/21/2022 Rockies L 11-3 Away 5/22/2022 Rockies W 2-0 Away 5/23/2022 Giants W 13-3 Away 5/24/2022 Giants - Away 5/25/2022 Giants - Away 5/27/2022 Phillies - Home 5/28/2022 Phillies - Home 5/29/2022 Phillies - Home 5/30/2022 Nationals - Home

