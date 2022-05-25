How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) and right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) celebrate with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

May 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) and right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) celebrate with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants and Darin Ruf will square off against the New York Mets and Jeff McNeil on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET, at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Mets Batting Stats

  • The Giants' .243 batting average ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Giants are the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.9 runs per game (201 total).
  • The Giants rank fifth in baseball with a .324 on-base percentage.
  • The Mets' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
  • The Mets have scored 207 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
  • The Mets have an OBP of .330 this season, which ranks second in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores has recorded a team-leading 24 runs batted in.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Flores' home runs place him 87th, and his RBI tally ranks him 24th.
  • Thairo Estrada is batting .265 to lead the lineup.
  • Among all major league hitters, Estrada is 192nd in homers and 64th in RBI.
  • Ruf is batting .233 with five doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.
  • Brandon Crawford is hitting .218 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 walks.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso leads New York in home runs (11) and runs batted in (40) this season while batting .288.
  • In all of MLB, Alonso ranks fourth in home runs and second in RBI.
  • McNeil's batting average of .311 leads all New York hitters this season.
  • McNeil is 192nd among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 33rd in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor has 40 hits this season and a slash line of .238/.332/.387.
  • Brandon Nimmo has collected 43 hits this season and has an OBP of .391. He's slugging .448 on the year.

Giants and Mets Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/18/2022

Rockies

L 5-3

Away

5/20/2022

Padres

L 8-7

Home

5/21/2022

Padres

L 2-1

Home

5/22/2022

Padres

L 10-1

Home

5/23/2022

Mets

L 13-3

Home

5/24/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/25/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/27/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/28/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/29/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/30/2022

Phillies

-

Away

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/19/2022

Cardinals

W 7-6

Home

5/21/2022

Rockies

W 5-1

Away

5/21/2022

Rockies

L 11-3

Away

5/22/2022

Rockies

W 2-0

Away

5/23/2022

Giants

W 13-3

Away

5/24/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/25/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/27/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/28/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/29/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/30/2022

Nationals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
24
2022

New York Mets at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
9:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) and right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) celebrate with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
May 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) and right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) celebrate with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
May 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) scores a run on a sacrifice fly against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
May 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) scores a run on a sacrifice fly against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
May 20, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames forward Tyler Toffoli (73) celebrates his goal with forward Matthew Tkachuk (19) against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period in game two of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
May 22, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (29) during the first period in game three of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
May 20, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith (41) celebrate win with center Connor McDavid (97) against the Calgary Flames in game two of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Flames vs. Oilers stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
May 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) runs out a double in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Mets vs. Giants stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
May 17, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) reacts after a foul ball against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Athletics vs. Mariners stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy