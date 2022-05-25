How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/25/2022

May 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) and right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) celebrate with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants and Mike Yastrzemski will take on the New York Mets and Jeff McNeil on Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET, at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

Giants vs. Mets Batting Stats

The Giants have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.249).

The Giants score the third-most runs in baseball (214 total, 5.1 per game).

The Giants are third in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.

The Mets rank first in the majors with a .262 team batting average.

The Mets have scored 219 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Mets have an OBP of .333 this season, which ranks second in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

Thairo Estrada leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .272.

Among all batters in the majors, Estrada is 197th in home runs and 72nd in RBI.

Wilmer Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 24 runs batted in.

Flores ranks 94th in homers and 28th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Joc Pederson has 10 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.

Darin Ruf is batting .239 with five doubles, three home runs and 27 walks.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso leads New York in home runs with 11 and runs batted in with 41.

Alonso ranks fifth in homers and second in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Francisco Lindor has collected 42 hits this season and has an OBP of .333. He's slugging .419 on the year.

Lindor is currently 38th in home runs and eighth in RBI in the big leagues.

McNeil leads New York with a .323 batting average while slugging two homers and driving in 23 runs.

Brandon Nimmo has 44 hits and an OBP of .389 to go with a slugging percentage of .443 this season.

Giants and Mets Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/20/2022 Padres L 8-7 Home 5/21/2022 Padres L 2-1 Home 5/22/2022 Padres L 10-1 Home 5/23/2022 Mets L 13-3 Home 5/24/2022 Mets W 13-12 Home 5/25/2022 Mets - Home 5/27/2022 Reds - Away 5/28/2022 Reds - Away 5/29/2022 Reds - Away 5/30/2022 Phillies - Away 5/31/2022 Phillies - Away

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/21/2022 Rockies W 5-1 Away 5/21/2022 Rockies L 11-3 Away 5/22/2022 Rockies W 2-0 Away 5/23/2022 Giants W 13-3 Away 5/24/2022 Giants L 13-12 Away 5/25/2022 Giants - Away 5/27/2022 Phillies - Home 5/28/2022 Phillies - Home 5/29/2022 Phillies - Home 5/30/2022 Nationals - Home 5/31/2022 Nationals - Home

