How to Watch New York Mets vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 5, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) takes a swing during an at-bat against the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

May 5, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) takes a swing during an at-bat against the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners and Adam Frazier take the field against Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets on Friday at Citi Field.

Mets vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, May 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mets vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Mets have the third-best batting average in the majors (.253).
  • The Mets score the seventh-most runs in baseball (147 total, 4.5 per game).
  • The Mets have a league-leading .333 on-base percentage.
  • The Mariners have a team batting average of .229 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.
  • The Mariners have scored 125 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso leads the Mets with eight long balls and runs batted in, driving in 28.
  • In all of MLB, Alonso is eighth in home runs and second in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor is hitting .233 with six doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
  • Lindor is 33rd in homers and 37th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Jeff McNeil has a team-high batting average of .321.
  • Nimmo is hitting .290 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 20 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads Seattle in runs batted in with 24 while batting .325.
  • France's home run total places him 33rd in MLB, and he ranks seventh in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford is batting .333 to lead Seattle, while adding four homers and 11 runs batted in this season.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Crawford ranks 57th in home runs and 120th in RBI.
  • Frazier has 33 hits this season and a slash line of .270/.346/.377.
  • Eugenio Suarez is slugging .430 this season, with a team-best six homers while driving in 18 runs.

Mets and Mariners Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/8/2022

Phillies

L 3-2

Away

5/8/2022

Phillies

W 6-1

Away

5/10/2022

Nationals

W 4-2

Away

5/11/2022

Nationals

L 8-3

Away

5/12/2022

Nationals

W 4-1

Away

5/13/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/14/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/15/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/16/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/17/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/18/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/7/2022

Rays

L 8-2

Home

5/8/2022

Rays

W 2-1

Home

5/9/2022

Phillies

L 9-0

Home

5/10/2022

Phillies

W 5-4

Home

5/11/2022

Phillies

L 4-2

Home

5/13/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/14/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/15/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/16/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

5/17/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

5/18/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
13
2022

Seattle Mariners at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 5, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) takes a swing during an at-bat against the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 seconds ago
May 5, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) takes a swing during an at-bat against the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 seconds ago
May 7, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Washington Nationals designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) celebrates with first baseman Josh Bell (19) after hitting a two run home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the fifth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
May 7, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Washington Nationals designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) celebrates with first baseman Josh Bell (19) after hitting a two run home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the fifth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
USATSI_18248757
NBA

How to Watch Celtics vs. Bucks Game 6

By Matthew Beighle10 minutes ago
May 5, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) takes a swing during an at-bat against the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Mets

By Matthew Beighle10 minutes ago
USATSI_18254568
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Nationals

By Matthew Beighle10 minutes ago
Natasha Cloud Washington Mystics
WNBA

How to Watch Wings at Mystics

By Kristofer Habbas10 minutes ago
imago1004763794h
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Major League Rugby: Rugby ATL at New England Free Jacks

By Adam Childs10 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy