How to Watch New York Mets vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

The Seattle Mariners and Adam Frazier take the field against Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets on Friday at Citi Field.

Mets vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, May 13, 2022

Friday, May 13, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mets vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Mets have the third-best batting average in the majors (.253).

The Mets score the seventh-most runs in baseball (147 total, 4.5 per game).

The Mets have a league-leading .333 on-base percentage.

The Mariners have a team batting average of .229 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

The Mariners have scored 125 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Mariners have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with eight long balls and runs batted in, driving in 28.

In all of MLB, Alonso is eighth in home runs and second in RBI.

Francisco Lindor is hitting .233 with six doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

Lindor is 33rd in homers and 37th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Jeff McNeil has a team-high batting average of .321.

Nimmo is hitting .290 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 20 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France leads Seattle in runs batted in with 24 while batting .325.

France's home run total places him 33rd in MLB, and he ranks seventh in RBI.

J.P. Crawford is batting .333 to lead Seattle, while adding four homers and 11 runs batted in this season.

Among all MLB hitters, Crawford ranks 57th in home runs and 120th in RBI.

Frazier has 33 hits this season and a slash line of .270/.346/.377.

Eugenio Suarez is slugging .430 this season, with a team-best six homers while driving in 18 runs.

Mets and Mariners Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/8/2022 Phillies L 3-2 Away 5/8/2022 Phillies W 6-1 Away 5/10/2022 Nationals W 4-2 Away 5/11/2022 Nationals L 8-3 Away 5/12/2022 Nationals W 4-1 Away 5/13/2022 Mariners - Home 5/14/2022 Mariners - Home 5/15/2022 Mariners - Home 5/16/2022 Cardinals - Home 5/17/2022 Cardinals - Home 5/18/2022 Cardinals - Home

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/7/2022 Rays L 8-2 Home 5/8/2022 Rays W 2-1 Home 5/9/2022 Phillies L 9-0 Home 5/10/2022 Phillies W 5-4 Home 5/11/2022 Phillies L 4-2 Home 5/13/2022 Mets - Away 5/14/2022 Mets - Away 5/15/2022 Mets - Away 5/16/2022 Blue Jays - Away 5/17/2022 Blue Jays - Away 5/18/2022 Blue Jays - Away

