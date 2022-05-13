How to Watch New York Mets vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

New York Mets vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Seattle Mariners and Adam Frazier take the field against Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets on Friday at Citi Field.
Mets vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, May 13, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Mets vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Mets have the third-best batting average in the majors (.253).
- The Mets score the seventh-most runs in baseball (147 total, 4.5 per game).
- The Mets have a league-leading .333 on-base percentage.
- The Mariners have a team batting average of .229 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.
- The Mariners have scored 125 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).
Mets Impact Players
- Pete Alonso leads the Mets with eight long balls and runs batted in, driving in 28.
- In all of MLB, Alonso is eighth in home runs and second in RBI.
- Francisco Lindor is hitting .233 with six doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
- Lindor is 33rd in homers and 37th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Jeff McNeil has a team-high batting average of .321.
- Nimmo is hitting .290 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 20 walks.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France leads Seattle in runs batted in with 24 while batting .325.
- France's home run total places him 33rd in MLB, and he ranks seventh in RBI.
- J.P. Crawford is batting .333 to lead Seattle, while adding four homers and 11 runs batted in this season.
- Among all MLB hitters, Crawford ranks 57th in home runs and 120th in RBI.
- Frazier has 33 hits this season and a slash line of .270/.346/.377.
- Eugenio Suarez is slugging .430 this season, with a team-best six homers while driving in 18 runs.
Mets and Mariners Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/8/2022
Phillies
L 3-2
Away
5/8/2022
Phillies
W 6-1
Away
5/10/2022
Nationals
W 4-2
Away
5/11/2022
Nationals
L 8-3
Away
5/12/2022
Nationals
W 4-1
Away
5/13/2022
Mariners
-
Home
5/14/2022
Mariners
-
Home
5/15/2022
Mariners
-
Home
5/16/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/17/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/18/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/7/2022
Rays
L 8-2
Home
5/8/2022
Rays
W 2-1
Home
5/9/2022
Phillies
L 9-0
Home
5/10/2022
Phillies
W 5-4
Home
5/11/2022
Phillies
L 4-2
Home
5/13/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/14/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/15/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/16/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
5/17/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
5/18/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
13
2022
Seattle Mariners at New York Mets
TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)