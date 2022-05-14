New York Mets vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets will hit the field against the Seattle Mariners and starting pitcher George Kirby on Saturday at Citi Field.
Mets vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Mets vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Mets' .251 batting average is fourth-best in the league.
- The Mets score the eighth-most runs in baseball (148 total, 4.4 per game).
- The Mets are the top team in MLB play this season with a .330 on-base percentage.
- The Mariners' .227 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
- The Mariners have scored the 19th-most runs in the league this season with 127 (3.8 per game).
- The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.
Mets Impact Players
- Pete Alonso has posted a team-leading eight home runs and has driven in 28 runs.
- Among all MLB hitters, Alonso ranks 50th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.
- Francisco Lindor is hitting .229 with six doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.
- Lindor ranks 34th in homers in the majors and 34th in RBI.
- Brandon Nimmo is batting .301 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 20 walks.
- Jeff McNeil leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .318.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France leads Seattle in runs batted in with 25 and has a batting average of .326.
- In all of the major leagues, France ranks 34th in homers and seventh in RBI.
- J.P. Crawford leads Seattle in batting with a .330 average while slugging four homers and driving in 11 runs.
- Crawford ranks 57th in home runs and 133rd in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
- Adam Frazier has collected 33 base hits, an OBP of .343 and a slugging percentage of .368 this season.
- Eugenio Suarez leads Seattle in home runs with six while driving in 18 runs and slugging .424.
Mets and Mariners Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/8/2022
Phillies
W 6-1
Away
5/10/2022
Nationals
W 4-2
Away
5/11/2022
Nationals
L 8-3
Away
5/12/2022
Nationals
W 4-1
Away
5/13/2022
Mariners
L 2-1
Home
5/14/2022
Mariners
-
Home
5/15/2022
Mariners
-
Home
5/16/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/17/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/18/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/19/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/8/2022
Rays
W 2-1
Home
5/9/2022
Phillies
L 9-0
Home
5/10/2022
Phillies
W 5-4
Home
5/11/2022
Phillies
L 4-2
Home
5/13/2022
Mets
W 2-1
Away
5/14/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/15/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/16/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
5/17/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
5/18/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
5/19/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
How To Watch
May
14
2022
Seattle Mariners at New York Mets
TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)