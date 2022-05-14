Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 12, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) after scoring on a two run single by New York Mets left fielder Mark Canha (not picturted) against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

May 12, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) after scoring on a two run single by New York Mets left fielder Mark Canha (not picturted) against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets will hit the field against the Seattle Mariners and starting pitcher George Kirby on Saturday at Citi Field.

Mets vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mets vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Mets' .251 batting average is fourth-best in the league.
  • The Mets score the eighth-most runs in baseball (148 total, 4.4 per game).
  • The Mets are the top team in MLB play this season with a .330 on-base percentage.
  • The Mariners' .227 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
  • The Mariners have scored the 19th-most runs in the league this season with 127 (3.8 per game).
  • The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso has posted a team-leading eight home runs and has driven in 28 runs.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Alonso ranks 50th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.
  • Francisco Lindor is hitting .229 with six doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.
  • Lindor ranks 34th in homers in the majors and 34th in RBI.
  • Brandon Nimmo is batting .301 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 20 walks.
  • Jeff McNeil leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .318.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads Seattle in runs batted in with 25 and has a batting average of .326.
  • In all of the major leagues, France ranks 34th in homers and seventh in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford leads Seattle in batting with a .330 average while slugging four homers and driving in 11 runs.
  • Crawford ranks 57th in home runs and 133rd in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
  • Adam Frazier has collected 33 base hits, an OBP of .343 and a slugging percentage of .368 this season.
  • Eugenio Suarez leads Seattle in home runs with six while driving in 18 runs and slugging .424.

Mets and Mariners Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/8/2022

Phillies

W 6-1

Away

5/10/2022

Nationals

W 4-2

Away

5/11/2022

Nationals

L 8-3

Away

5/12/2022

Nationals

W 4-1

Away

5/13/2022

Mariners

L 2-1

Home

5/14/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/15/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/16/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/17/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/18/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/19/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/8/2022

Rays

W 2-1

Home

5/9/2022

Phillies

L 9-0

Home

5/10/2022

Phillies

W 5-4

Home

5/11/2022

Phillies

L 4-2

Home

5/13/2022

Mets

W 2-1

Away

5/14/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/15/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/16/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

5/17/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

5/18/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

5/19/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Seattle Mariners at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 3, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home-run in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
imago1003177036h
WNBA

How to Watch Sky at Lynx

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
imago1009356115h
Baloncesto Nacional de Argentina

How to Watch Semifinals: San Martin vs. Instituto Game One

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
TRUCK SERIES
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Heart of America 200, Race stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
imago1010423167h
PBR Bull Riding

How to Watch Unleash The Beast: World Finals, Day 2

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Apr 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Red Bulls forward Patryk Klimala (9), left, and New York Red Bulls defender John Tolkin (47) after Klimala scored a goal during the second half against the Chicago Fire at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
UFC
UFC

Blachowicz vs. Rakic - Prelims stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Brandon Rush31 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando City midfielder Junior Urso (11) controls the ball defended by New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas (82) in the first half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

Red Bulls vs. Union stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar31 minutes ago
VIRGINIA LACROSSE
College Lacrosse

Virginia vs. Brown stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy