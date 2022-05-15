How to Watch New York Mets vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

New York Mets vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Pete Alonso and the New York Mets will see Robbie Ray on the mound for the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Mets vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Mets vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Mets' .250 batting average is fifth-best in the league.
- The Mets score the eighth-most runs in baseball (153 total, 4.4 per game).
- The Mets rank second in baseball with a .328 on-base percentage.
- The Mariners' .228 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.
- The Mariners have scored 131 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.
Mets Impact Players
- Alonso has posted a team-leading eight home runs and has driven in 29 runs.
- Alonso's home runs rank him 12th in MLB, and he ranks third in RBI.
- Starling Marte is batting .261 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and five walks.
- Marte ranks 97th in homers and 31st in RBI among MLB batters this season.
- Francisco Lindor has six doubles, five home runs and 14 walks while batting .231.
- Brandon Nimmo is batting .299 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 20 walks.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France leads Seattle in batting average (.328) and runs batted in (25) this season while also slugging five homers.
- France's home run total puts him 41st in MLB, and he ranks eighth in RBI.
- J.P. Crawford is batting .327 with an OBP of .414 and a slugging percentage of .513 this season.
- Overall, Crawford ranks 60th in home runs and 139th in RBI this year.
- Adam Frazier has collected 33 base hits, an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .354 this season.
- Jesse Winker is batting .217 with an OBP of .326 and a slugging percentage of .308 this season.
Mets and Mariners Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/10/2022
Nationals
W 4-2
Away
5/11/2022
Nationals
L 8-3
Away
5/12/2022
Nationals
W 4-1
Away
5/13/2022
Mariners
L 2-1
Home
5/14/2022
Mariners
W 5-4
Home
5/15/2022
Mariners
-
Home
5/16/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/17/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/18/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/19/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/20/2022
Rockies
-
Away
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/9/2022
Phillies
L 9-0
Home
5/10/2022
Phillies
W 5-4
Home
5/11/2022
Phillies
L 4-2
Home
5/13/2022
Mets
W 2-1
Away
5/14/2022
Mets
L 5-4
Away
5/15/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/16/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
5/17/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
5/18/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
5/19/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
5/20/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
(Sign up now for a free trial.)