How to Watch New York Mets vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

New York Mets vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 13, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts after flying out to the wall against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets will see Robbie Ray on the mound for the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Mets vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mets vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Mets' .250 batting average is fifth-best in the league.
  • The Mets score the eighth-most runs in baseball (153 total, 4.4 per game).
  • The Mets rank second in baseball with a .328 on-base percentage.
  • The Mariners' .228 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.
  • The Mariners have scored 131 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

  • Alonso has posted a team-leading eight home runs and has driven in 29 runs.
  • Alonso's home runs rank him 12th in MLB, and he ranks third in RBI.
  • Starling Marte is batting .261 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and five walks.
  • Marte ranks 97th in homers and 31st in RBI among MLB batters this season.
  • Francisco Lindor has six doubles, five home runs and 14 walks while batting .231.
  • Brandon Nimmo is batting .299 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 20 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads Seattle in batting average (.328) and runs batted in (25) this season while also slugging five homers.
  • France's home run total puts him 41st in MLB, and he ranks eighth in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford is batting .327 with an OBP of .414 and a slugging percentage of .513 this season.
  • Overall, Crawford ranks 60th in home runs and 139th in RBI this year.
  • Adam Frazier has collected 33 base hits, an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .354 this season.
  • Jesse Winker is batting .217 with an OBP of .326 and a slugging percentage of .308 this season.

Mets and Mariners Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/10/2022

Nationals

W 4-2

Away

5/11/2022

Nationals

L 8-3

Away

5/12/2022

Nationals

W 4-1

Away

5/13/2022

Mariners

L 2-1

Home

5/14/2022

Mariners

W 5-4

Home

5/15/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/16/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/17/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/18/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/19/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/20/2022

Rockies

-

Away

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/9/2022

Phillies

L 9-0

Home

5/10/2022

Phillies

W 5-4

Home

5/11/2022

Phillies

L 4-2

Home

5/13/2022

Mets

W 2-1

Away

5/14/2022

Mets

L 5-4

Away

5/15/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/16/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

5/17/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

5/18/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

5/19/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/20/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
15
2022

Seattle Mariners at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
1:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
