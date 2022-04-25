How to Watch New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 4/25/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 22, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Mets Brandon Nimmo (9) scores on a Francisco Lindor sacrifice fly against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Mlb New York Mets At Arizona Diamondbacks

Starling Marte and the New York Mets take the field on Monday at Busch Stadium against Miles Mikolas, who is starting for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

Mets vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

  • The Mets' .256 batting average is fourth-best in the league.
  • The Mets are the third-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.8 runs per game (81 total).
  • The Mets rank second in baseball with a .343 on-base percentage.
  • The Cardinals have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.
  • The Cardinals have scored the 17th-most runs in the league this season with 60 (4.3 per game).
  • The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

  • Francisco Lindor leads the Mets with four home runs and has put up a team-best batting average of .312.
  • Lindor ranks 10th in homers and 11th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Marte is batting .254 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
  • Among all major league hitters, Marte is 52nd in home runs and seventh in RBI.
  • Jeff McNeil is batting .302 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
  • Pete Alonso has sent home a team-leading 16 runs batted in.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Nolan Arenado leads St. Louis in home runs with five, runs batted in with 14 and his batting average of .364 is also best on his team.
  • Arenado's home run total places him fourth in the majors, and he ranks sixth in RBI.
  • Tommy Edman has 15 hits and an OBP of .400 to go with a slugging percentage of .562 this season.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Edman ranks 23rd in home runs and 49th in RBI.
  • Tyler O'Neill has collected 10 base hits, an OBP of .304 and a slugging percentage of .319 this season.
  • Paul Goldschmidt has 13 hits and an OBP of .323 to go with a slugging percentage of .309 this season.

Mets and Cardinals Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Giants

L 5-2

Home

4/21/2022

Giants

W 6-2

Home

4/22/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-5

Away

4/23/2022

Diamondbacks

L 5-2

Away

4/24/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-2

Away

4/25/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

4/26/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

4/27/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

4/29/2022

Phillies

-

Home

4/30/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/1/2022

Phillies

-

Home

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Marlins

W 2-0

Away

4/21/2022

Marlins

L 5-0

Away

4/22/2022

Reds

W 4-2

Away

4/23/2022

Reds

W 5-0

Away

4/24/2022

Reds

L 4-1

Away

4/25/2022

Mets

-

Home

4/26/2022

Mets

-

Home

4/27/2022

Mets

-

Home

4/28/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

4/29/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

4/30/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
25
2022

New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

