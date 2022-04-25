How to Watch New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 4/25/2022

New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Starling Marte and the New York Mets take the field on Monday at Busch Stadium against Miles Mikolas, who is starting for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
Mets vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, April 25, 2022
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Mets vs. Cardinals Batting Stats
- The Mets' .256 batting average is fourth-best in the league.
- The Mets are the third-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.8 runs per game (81 total).
- The Mets rank second in baseball with a .343 on-base percentage.
- The Cardinals have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.
- The Cardinals have scored the 17th-most runs in the league this season with 60 (4.3 per game).
- The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.
Mets Impact Players
- Francisco Lindor leads the Mets with four home runs and has put up a team-best batting average of .312.
- Lindor ranks 10th in homers and 11th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
- Marte is batting .254 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
- Among all major league hitters, Marte is 52nd in home runs and seventh in RBI.
- Jeff McNeil is batting .302 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
- Pete Alonso has sent home a team-leading 16 runs batted in.
Cardinals Impact Players
- Nolan Arenado leads St. Louis in home runs with five, runs batted in with 14 and his batting average of .364 is also best on his team.
- Arenado's home run total places him fourth in the majors, and he ranks sixth in RBI.
- Tommy Edman has 15 hits and an OBP of .400 to go with a slugging percentage of .562 this season.
- Among all MLB hitters, Edman ranks 23rd in home runs and 49th in RBI.
- Tyler O'Neill has collected 10 base hits, an OBP of .304 and a slugging percentage of .319 this season.
- Paul Goldschmidt has 13 hits and an OBP of .323 to go with a slugging percentage of .309 this season.
Mets and Cardinals Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/20/2022
Giants
L 5-2
Home
4/21/2022
Giants
W 6-2
Home
4/22/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-5
Away
4/23/2022
Diamondbacks
L 5-2
Away
4/24/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-2
Away
4/25/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
4/26/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
4/27/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
4/29/2022
Phillies
-
Home
4/30/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/1/2022
Phillies
-
Home
Cardinals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/20/2022
Marlins
W 2-0
Away
4/21/2022
Marlins
L 5-0
Away
4/22/2022
Reds
W 4-2
Away
4/23/2022
Reds
W 5-0
Away
4/24/2022
Reds
L 4-1
Away
4/25/2022
Mets
-
Home
4/26/2022
Mets
-
Home
4/27/2022
Mets
-
Home
4/28/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
4/29/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
4/30/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
