How to Watch New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 4/25/2022

Starling Marte and the New York Mets take the field on Monday at Busch Stadium against Miles Mikolas, who is starting for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

Mets vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, April 25, 2022

Monday, April 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

Mets vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

The Mets' .256 batting average is fourth-best in the league.

The Mets are the third-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.8 runs per game (81 total).

The Mets rank second in baseball with a .343 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.

The Cardinals have scored the 17th-most runs in the league this season with 60 (4.3 per game).

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

Francisco Lindor leads the Mets with four home runs and has put up a team-best batting average of .312.

Lindor ranks 10th in homers and 11th in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Marte is batting .254 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Among all major league hitters, Marte is 52nd in home runs and seventh in RBI.

Jeff McNeil is batting .302 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.

Pete Alonso has sent home a team-leading 16 runs batted in.

Cardinals Impact Players

Nolan Arenado leads St. Louis in home runs with five, runs batted in with 14 and his batting average of .364 is also best on his team.

Arenado's home run total places him fourth in the majors, and he ranks sixth in RBI.

Tommy Edman has 15 hits and an OBP of .400 to go with a slugging percentage of .562 this season.

Among all MLB hitters, Edman ranks 23rd in home runs and 49th in RBI.

Tyler O'Neill has collected 10 base hits, an OBP of .304 and a slugging percentage of .319 this season.

Paul Goldschmidt has 13 hits and an OBP of .323 to go with a slugging percentage of .309 this season.

Mets and Cardinals Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/20/2022 Giants L 5-2 Home 4/21/2022 Giants W 6-2 Home 4/22/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-5 Away 4/23/2022 Diamondbacks L 5-2 Away 4/24/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-2 Away 4/25/2022 Cardinals - Away 4/26/2022 Cardinals - Away 4/27/2022 Cardinals - Away 4/29/2022 Phillies - Home 4/30/2022 Phillies - Home 5/1/2022 Phillies - Home

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/20/2022 Marlins W 2-0 Away 4/21/2022 Marlins L 5-0 Away 4/22/2022 Reds W 4-2 Away 4/23/2022 Reds W 5-0 Away 4/24/2022 Reds L 4-1 Away 4/25/2022 Mets - Home 4/26/2022 Mets - Home 4/27/2022 Mets - Home 4/28/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/29/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/30/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

