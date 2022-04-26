Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates his two run home run in the ninth inning of the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets take on Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Mets vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

  • The Mets' .256 batting average is third-best in MLB.
  • The Mets are the top-scoring team in baseball averaging 4.8 runs per game (86 total).
  • The Mets' .340 on-base percentage ranks second-best in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.
  • The Cardinals rank 16th in the league with 62 total runs scored this season.
  • The Cardinals have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).

Mets Impact Players

  • Francisco Lindor has swatted a team-high four long balls.
  • Including all hitters in the majors, Lindor ranks 10th in homers and 12th in RBI.
  • McNeil has a club-high .316 batting average.
  • McNeil ranks 114th in home runs in MLB and 87th in RBI.
  • Starling Marte is hitting .235 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
  • Pete Alonso has driven in the most runs for the Mets with 16 runs batted in.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Nolan Arenado leads St. Louis in home runs with five, runs batted in with 14 and his batting average of .339 is also best on his team.
  • Arenado ranks fifth in homers and seventh in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Edman has collected 15 hits this season and has an OBP of .390. He's slugging .529 on the year.
  • Edman ranks 25th in homers and 55th in RBI among all MLB batters this year.
  • Paul Goldschmidt has 15 hits this season and a slash line of .259/.348/.328.
  • Tyler O'Neill is batting .216 with an OBP of .300 and a slugging percentage of .314 this season.

Mets and Cardinals Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/21/2022

Giants

W 6-2

Home

4/22/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-5

Away

4/23/2022

Diamondbacks

L 5-2

Away

4/24/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-2

Away

4/25/2022

Cardinals

W 5-2

Away

4/26/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

4/27/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

4/29/2022

Phillies

-

Home

4/30/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/1/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/2/2022

Braves

-

Home

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/21/2022

Marlins

L 5-0

Away

4/22/2022

Reds

W 4-2

Away

4/23/2022

Reds

W 5-0

Away

4/24/2022

Reds

L 4-1

Away

4/25/2022

Mets

L 5-2

Home

4/26/2022

Mets

-

Home

4/27/2022

Mets

-

Home

4/28/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

4/29/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

4/30/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/1/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
26
2022

New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

