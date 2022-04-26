Apr 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates his two run home run in the ninth inning of the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets take on Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Mets vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

Mets vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

The Mets' .256 batting average is third-best in MLB.

The Mets are the top-scoring team in baseball averaging 4.8 runs per game (86 total).

The Mets' .340 on-base percentage ranks second-best in the league.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

The Cardinals rank 16th in the league with 62 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).

Mets Impact Players

Francisco Lindor has swatted a team-high four long balls.

Including all hitters in the majors, Lindor ranks 10th in homers and 12th in RBI.

McNeil has a club-high .316 batting average.

McNeil ranks 114th in home runs in MLB and 87th in RBI.

Starling Marte is hitting .235 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Pete Alonso has driven in the most runs for the Mets with 16 runs batted in.

Cardinals Impact Players

Nolan Arenado leads St. Louis in home runs with five, runs batted in with 14 and his batting average of .339 is also best on his team.

Arenado ranks fifth in homers and seventh in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Edman has collected 15 hits this season and has an OBP of .390. He's slugging .529 on the year.

Edman ranks 25th in homers and 55th in RBI among all MLB batters this year.

Paul Goldschmidt has 15 hits this season and a slash line of .259/.348/.328.

Tyler O'Neill is batting .216 with an OBP of .300 and a slugging percentage of .314 this season.

Mets and Cardinals Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/21/2022 Giants W 6-2 Home 4/22/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-5 Away 4/23/2022 Diamondbacks L 5-2 Away 4/24/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-2 Away 4/25/2022 Cardinals W 5-2 Away 4/26/2022 Cardinals - Away 4/27/2022 Cardinals - Away 4/29/2022 Phillies - Home 4/30/2022 Phillies - Home 5/1/2022 Phillies - Home 5/2/2022 Braves - Home

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/21/2022 Marlins L 5-0 Away 4/22/2022 Reds W 4-2 Away 4/23/2022 Reds W 5-0 Away 4/24/2022 Reds L 4-1 Away 4/25/2022 Mets L 5-2 Home 4/26/2022 Mets - Home 4/27/2022 Mets - Home 4/28/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/29/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/30/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 5/1/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

