How to Watch New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Steven Matz gets the nod for the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at Busch Stadium against Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Mets vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 27, 2022
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Mets vs. Cardinals Batting Stats
- The Mets' .255 batting average is third-best in the league.
- The Mets are the second-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.7 runs per game (89 total).
- The Mets are second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .342.
- The Cardinals rank 19th in MLB with a .226 team batting average.
- The Cardinals have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 62 (3.9 per game).
- The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .308 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.
Mets Impact Players
- Lindor paces the Mets with four home runs.
- Among all batters in baseball, Lindor ranks 11th in homers and 15th in RBI.
- Starling Marte has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .250.
- Marte is 60th in homers and fifth in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
- Jeff McNeil has a team-high batting average of .328.
- Brandon Nimmo is batting .275 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.
Cardinals Impact Players
- Nolan Arenado is batting .344 with five home runs and 14 RBI. All three of those stats rank first among St. Louis hitters this season.
- Among all batters in the majors, Arenado ranks fifth in home runs and eighth in RBI.
- Tommy Edman is batting .283 with an OBP of .397 and a slugging percentage of .509 this season.
- Edman is 29th in home runs and 67th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Paul Goldschmidt has 16 hits this season and a slash line of .258/.343/.323.
- Tyler O'Neill is batting .200 with an OBP of .281 and a slugging percentage of .291 this season.
Mets and Cardinals Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/22/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-5
Away
4/23/2022
Diamondbacks
L 5-2
Away
4/24/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-2
Away
4/25/2022
Cardinals
W 5-2
Away
4/26/2022
Cardinals
W 3-0
Away
4/27/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
4/29/2022
Phillies
-
Home
4/30/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/1/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/2/2022
Braves
-
Home
5/3/2022
Braves
-
Home
Cardinals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/22/2022
Reds
W 4-2
Away
4/23/2022
Reds
W 5-0
Away
4/24/2022
Reds
L 4-1
Away
4/25/2022
Mets
L 5-2
Home
4/26/2022
Mets
L 3-0
Home
4/27/2022
Mets
-
Home
4/28/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
4/29/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
4/30/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/1/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/2/2022
Royals
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.