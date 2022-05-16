How to Watch New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 5/16/2022

May 15, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates with teammates after hitting a two run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets will see Miles Mikolas on the hill for the St. Louis Cardinals in the first game of a four-game series, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

Game Day: Monday, May 16, 2022

Monday, May 16, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

Mets vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

The Mets' .250 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.

The Mets are the seventh-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.4 runs per game (160 total).

The Mets are the top team in MLB play this season with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .246 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.

The Cardinals have scored 157 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .319.

Mets Impact Players

Alonso has posted a team-leading eight home runs and has driven in 29 runs.

Including all hitters in the majors, Alonso's home runs rank him 12th, and his RBI tally ranks him third.

Francisco Lindor is hitting .232 with six doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.

Lindor is 29th in homers in baseball and 20th in RBI.

Brandon Nimmo has six doubles, two triples, three home runs and 20 walks while hitting .304.

Starling Marte has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and five walks while batting .259.

Cardinals Impact Players

Nolan Arenado leads St. Louis in home runs with eight, runs batted in with 29 and his batting average of .312 is also best on his team.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Arenado ranks 12th in homers and third in RBI.

Tommy Edman is batting .273 with an OBP of .367 and a slugging percentage of .430 this season.

Overall, Edman is 62nd in home runs and 58th in RBI this season.

Paul Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with a .312 batting average while slugging four homers and driving in 20 runs.

Harrison Bader has 25 hits and an OBP of .300 to go with a slugging percentage of .352 this season.

Mets and Cardinals Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/11/2022 Nationals L 8-3 Away 5/12/2022 Nationals W 4-1 Away 5/13/2022 Mariners L 2-1 Home 5/14/2022 Mariners W 5-4 Home 5/15/2022 Mariners L 8-7 Home 5/16/2022 Cardinals - Home 5/17/2022 Cardinals - Home 5/18/2022 Cardinals - Home 5/19/2022 Cardinals - Home 5/20/2022 Rockies - Away 5/21/2022 Rockies - Away

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/11/2022 Orioles W 10-1 Home 5/12/2022 Orioles L 3-2 Home 5/13/2022 Giants L 8-2 Home 5/14/2022 Giants W 4-0 Home 5/15/2022 Giants W 15-6 Home 5/16/2022 Mets - Away 5/17/2022 Mets - Away 5/18/2022 Mets - Away 5/19/2022 Mets - Away 5/20/2022 Pirates - Away 5/21/2022 Pirates - Away

