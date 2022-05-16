How to Watch New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 5/16/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 15, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates with teammates after hitting a two run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets will see Miles Mikolas on the hill for the St. Louis Cardinals in the first game of a four-game series, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, May 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mets vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

  • The Mets' .250 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Mets are the seventh-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.4 runs per game (160 total).
  • The Mets are the top team in MLB play this season with a .328 on-base percentage.
  • The Cardinals have a team batting average of .246 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.
  • The Cardinals have scored 157 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .319.

Mets Impact Players

  • Alonso has posted a team-leading eight home runs and has driven in 29 runs.
  • Including all hitters in the majors, Alonso's home runs rank him 12th, and his RBI tally ranks him third.
  • Francisco Lindor is hitting .232 with six doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.
  • Lindor is 29th in homers in baseball and 20th in RBI.
  • Brandon Nimmo has six doubles, two triples, three home runs and 20 walks while hitting .304.
  • Starling Marte has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and five walks while batting .259.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Nolan Arenado leads St. Louis in home runs with eight, runs batted in with 29 and his batting average of .312 is also best on his team.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Arenado ranks 12th in homers and third in RBI.
  • Tommy Edman is batting .273 with an OBP of .367 and a slugging percentage of .430 this season.
  • Overall, Edman is 62nd in home runs and 58th in RBI this season.
  • Paul Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with a .312 batting average while slugging four homers and driving in 20 runs.
  • Harrison Bader has 25 hits and an OBP of .300 to go with a slugging percentage of .352 this season.

Mets and Cardinals Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/11/2022

Nationals

L 8-3

Away

5/12/2022

Nationals

W 4-1

Away

5/13/2022

Mariners

L 2-1

Home

5/14/2022

Mariners

W 5-4

Home

5/15/2022

Mariners

L 8-7

Home

5/16/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/17/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/18/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/19/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/20/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/21/2022

Rockies

-

Away

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/11/2022

Orioles

W 10-1

Home

5/12/2022

Orioles

L 3-2

Home

5/13/2022

Giants

L 8-2

Home

5/14/2022

Giants

W 4-0

Home

5/15/2022

Giants

W 15-6

Home

5/16/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/17/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/18/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/19/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/20/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/21/2022

Pirates

-

Away

