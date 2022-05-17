How to Watch New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 5/17/2022

New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Francisco Lindor and Tommy Edman will be among the stars on display when the New York Mets play the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday at 3:10 PM ET, at Citi Field.
Mets vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 17, 2022
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Mets vs. Cardinals Batting Stats
- The Mets' .250 batting average is fourth-best in the league.
- The Mets have the No. 8 offense in MLB action scoring 4.4 runs per game (160 total runs).
- The Mets are second in baseball with a .328 on-base percentage.
- The Cardinals' .246 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.
- The Cardinals have scored 157 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
Mets Impact Players
- Pete Alonso leads the Mets with eight home runs and runs batted in, driving in 29.
- Alonso's home runs place him 12th in the majors, and he is third in RBI.
- Lindor is hitting .232 with six doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.
- Lindor is 31st in home runs in baseball and 20th in RBI.
- Brandon Nimmo has six doubles, two triples, three home runs and 20 walks while hitting .304.
- Starling Marte is batting .259 with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and five walks.
Cardinals Impact Players
- Nolan Arenado is batting .312 with eight home runs and 29 RBI. All three of those stats are best among St. Louis hitters this season.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Arenado's home run total is 12th and his RBI tally ranks third.
- Edman has 33 hits and an OBP of .367 to go with a slugging percentage of .430 this season.
- Edman ranks 67th in homers and 61st in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
- Paul Goldschmidt is batting .312 to lead St. Louis, while adding four homers and 20 runs batted in this season.
- Harrison Bader is batting .231 with an OBP of .300 and a slugging percentage of .352 this season.
Mets and Cardinals Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/11/2022
Nationals
L 8-3
Away
5/12/2022
Nationals
W 4-1
Away
5/13/2022
Mariners
L 2-1
Home
5/14/2022
Mariners
W 5-4
Home
5/15/2022
Mariners
L 8-7
Home
Cardinals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/11/2022
Orioles
W 10-1
Home
5/12/2022
Orioles
L 3-2
Home
5/13/2022
Giants
L 8-2
Home
5/14/2022
Giants
W 4-0
Home
5/15/2022
Giants
W 15-6
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
(Sign up now for a free trial.)