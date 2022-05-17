How to Watch New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 5/17/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 13, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts after flying out to the wall against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

May 13, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts after flying out to the wall against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Francisco Lindor and Tommy Edman will be among the stars on display when the New York Mets play the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday at 3:10 PM ET, at Citi Field.

Mets vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mets vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

  • The Mets' .250 batting average is fourth-best in the league.
  • The Mets have the No. 8 offense in MLB action scoring 4.4 runs per game (160 total runs).
  • The Mets are second in baseball with a .328 on-base percentage.
  • The Cardinals' .246 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have scored 157 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso leads the Mets with eight home runs and runs batted in, driving in 29.
  • Alonso's home runs place him 12th in the majors, and he is third in RBI.
  • Lindor is hitting .232 with six doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.
  • Lindor is 31st in home runs in baseball and 20th in RBI.
  • Brandon Nimmo has six doubles, two triples, three home runs and 20 walks while hitting .304.
  • Starling Marte is batting .259 with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and five walks.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Nolan Arenado is batting .312 with eight home runs and 29 RBI. All three of those stats are best among St. Louis hitters this season.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Arenado's home run total is 12th and his RBI tally ranks third.
  • Edman has 33 hits and an OBP of .367 to go with a slugging percentage of .430 this season.
  • Edman ranks 67th in homers and 61st in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
  • Paul Goldschmidt is batting .312 to lead St. Louis, while adding four homers and 20 runs batted in this season.
  • Harrison Bader is batting .231 with an OBP of .300 and a slugging percentage of .352 this season.

Mets and Cardinals Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/11/2022

Nationals

L 8-3

Away

5/12/2022

Nationals

W 4-1

Away

5/13/2022

Mariners

L 2-1

Home

5/14/2022

Mariners

W 5-4

Home

5/15/2022

Mariners

L 8-7

Home

5/17/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/17/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/18/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/19/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/20/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/21/2022

Rockies

-

Away

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/11/2022

Orioles

W 10-1

Home

5/12/2022

Orioles

L 3-2

Home

5/13/2022

Giants

L 8-2

Home

5/14/2022

Giants

W 4-0

Home

5/15/2022

Giants

W 15-6

Home

5/17/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/17/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/18/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/19/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/20/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/21/2022

Pirates

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
17
2022

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
3:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 13, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts after flying out to the wall against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 5/17/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
May 13, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts after flying out to the wall against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/17/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Soccer

Southampton FC vs. Liverpool FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
liverpool
Premier League

How to Watch Southampton vs Liverpool

By Rafael Urbina25 minutes ago
Paris FC Amiens Ligue 2
Dominos Ligue 2

How to Watch Paris FC vs Sochaux

By Rafael Urbina50 minutes ago
May 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) is congratulated by second baseman Josh Harrison (5) after hitting a home run during the tenth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 5/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) is congratulated by second baseman Josh Harrison (5) after hitting a home run during the tenth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) is congratulated by second baseman Josh Harrison (5) after hitting a home run during the tenth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 1st Game

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Marco Cecchinato vs. Kamil Majchrzak at the Gonet Geneva Open

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy