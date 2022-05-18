Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 17, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets left fielder Mark Canha (19) celebrates his solo home run during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals with designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets will send a hot-hitting Brandon Nimmo to the plate against the St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt, who has been on a tear as of late, when the squads meet on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mets vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

  • The Mets' .247 batting average is sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Mets have the No. 9 offense in MLB play scoring 4.4 runs per game (166 total runs).
  • The Mets are fourth in baseball with a .326 on-base percentage.
  • The Cardinals rank eighth in MLB with a .246 team batting average.
  • The Cardinals rank 11th in the league with 162 total runs scored this season.
  • The Cardinals have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso has posted a team-leading eight home runs and has driven in 29 runs.
  • Among all hitters in baseball, Alonso ranks 14th in homers and fourth in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor is batting .228 with six doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.
  • Lindor ranks 34th in homers and 23rd in RBI in the majors.
  • Nimmo has seven doubles, two triples, three home runs and 20 walks while hitting .292.
  • Jeff McNeil leads the team in batting average with a mark of .312.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Nolan Arenado leads St. Louis in home runs with eight and runs batted in with 29.
  • Arenado is 14th in homers and fourth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Goldschmidt's batting average of .321 leads all St. Louis hitters this season.
  • Goldschmidt is 48th in home runs and 19th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
  • Tommy Edman has 35 hits this season and a slash line of .273/.372/.438.
  • Harrison Bader has 26 hits and an OBP of .289 to go with a slugging percentage of .336 this season.

Mets and Cardinals Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/13/2022

Mariners

L 2-1

Home

5/14/2022

Mariners

W 5-4

Home

5/15/2022

Mariners

L 8-7

Home

5/17/2022

Cardinals

W 3-1

Home

5/17/2022

Cardinals

L 4-3

Home

5/18/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/19/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/20/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/21/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/22/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/23/2022

Giants

-

Away

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/13/2022

Giants

L 8-2

Home

5/14/2022

Giants

W 4-0

Home

5/15/2022

Giants

W 15-6

Home

5/17/2022

Mets

L 3-1

Away

5/17/2022

Mets

W 4-3

Away

5/18/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/19/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/20/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/21/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/22/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/23/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

How To Watch

May
18
2022

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
