New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Mets will send a hot-hitting Brandon Nimmo to the plate against the St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt, who has been on a tear as of late, when the squads meet on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
Mets vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 18, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Mets vs. Cardinals Batting Stats
- The Mets' .247 batting average is sixth-best in MLB.
- The Mets have the No. 9 offense in MLB play scoring 4.4 runs per game (166 total runs).
- The Mets are fourth in baseball with a .326 on-base percentage.
- The Cardinals rank eighth in MLB with a .246 team batting average.
- The Cardinals rank 11th in the league with 162 total runs scored this season.
- The Cardinals have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
Mets Impact Players
- Pete Alonso has posted a team-leading eight home runs and has driven in 29 runs.
- Among all hitters in baseball, Alonso ranks 14th in homers and fourth in RBI.
- Francisco Lindor is batting .228 with six doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.
- Lindor ranks 34th in homers and 23rd in RBI in the majors.
- Nimmo has seven doubles, two triples, three home runs and 20 walks while hitting .292.
- Jeff McNeil leads the team in batting average with a mark of .312.
Cardinals Impact Players
- Nolan Arenado leads St. Louis in home runs with eight and runs batted in with 29.
- Arenado is 14th in homers and fourth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Goldschmidt's batting average of .321 leads all St. Louis hitters this season.
- Goldschmidt is 48th in home runs and 19th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
- Tommy Edman has 35 hits this season and a slash line of .273/.372/.438.
- Harrison Bader has 26 hits and an OBP of .289 to go with a slugging percentage of .336 this season.
Mets and Cardinals Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/13/2022
Mariners
L 2-1
Home
5/14/2022
Mariners
W 5-4
Home
5/15/2022
Mariners
L 8-7
Home
5/17/2022
Cardinals
W 3-1
Home
5/17/2022
Cardinals
L 4-3
Home
5/18/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/19/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/20/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/21/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/22/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/23/2022
Giants
-
Away
Cardinals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/13/2022
Giants
L 8-2
Home
5/14/2022
Giants
W 4-0
Home
5/15/2022
Giants
W 15-6
Home
5/17/2022
Mets
L 3-1
Away
5/17/2022
Mets
W 4-3
Away
5/18/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/19/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/20/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/21/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/22/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/23/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
18
2022
St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets
TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)