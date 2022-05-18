May 17, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets left fielder Mark Canha (19) celebrates his solo home run during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals with designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets will send a hot-hitting Brandon Nimmo to the plate against the St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt, who has been on a tear as of late, when the squads meet on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mets vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

The Mets' .247 batting average is sixth-best in MLB.

The Mets have the No. 9 offense in MLB play scoring 4.4 runs per game (166 total runs).

The Mets are fourth in baseball with a .326 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals rank eighth in MLB with a .246 team batting average.

The Cardinals rank 11th in the league with 162 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso has posted a team-leading eight home runs and has driven in 29 runs.

Among all hitters in baseball, Alonso ranks 14th in homers and fourth in RBI.

Francisco Lindor is batting .228 with six doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.

Lindor ranks 34th in homers and 23rd in RBI in the majors.

Nimmo has seven doubles, two triples, three home runs and 20 walks while hitting .292.

Jeff McNeil leads the team in batting average with a mark of .312.

Cardinals Impact Players

Nolan Arenado leads St. Louis in home runs with eight and runs batted in with 29.

Arenado is 14th in homers and fourth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Goldschmidt's batting average of .321 leads all St. Louis hitters this season.

Goldschmidt is 48th in home runs and 19th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.

Tommy Edman has 35 hits this season and a slash line of .273/.372/.438.

Harrison Bader has 26 hits and an OBP of .289 to go with a slugging percentage of .336 this season.

Mets and Cardinals Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/13/2022 Mariners L 2-1 Home 5/14/2022 Mariners W 5-4 Home 5/15/2022 Mariners L 8-7 Home 5/17/2022 Cardinals W 3-1 Home 5/17/2022 Cardinals L 4-3 Home 5/18/2022 Cardinals - Home 5/19/2022 Cardinals - Home 5/20/2022 Rockies - Away 5/21/2022 Rockies - Away 5/22/2022 Rockies - Away 5/23/2022 Giants - Away

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/13/2022 Giants L 8-2 Home 5/14/2022 Giants W 4-0 Home 5/15/2022 Giants W 15-6 Home 5/17/2022 Mets L 3-1 Away 5/17/2022 Mets W 4-3 Away 5/18/2022 Mets - Away 5/19/2022 Mets - Away 5/20/2022 Pirates - Away 5/21/2022 Pirates - Away 5/22/2022 Pirates - Away 5/23/2022 Blue Jays - Home

