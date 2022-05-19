How to Watch New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 5/19/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 17, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) after the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets will see Dakota Hudson on the hill for the St. Louis Cardinals in the final game of a four-game series, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Mets vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

  • The Mets are third in the league with a .250 batting average.
  • The Mets are the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.5 runs per game (177 total).
  • The Mets' .330 on-base percentage ranks second-best in the league.
  • The Cardinals rank seventh in MLB with a .247 team batting average.
  • The Cardinals have scored 166 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Mets Impact Players

  • Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (nine) and runs batted in (33).
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Alonso's home runs place him eighth, and his RBI tally places him first.
  • Francisco Lindor has six doubles, six home runs and 19 walks while hitting .231.
  • Lindor is 38th in home runs in MLB and 24th in RBI.
  • Brandon Nimmo is batting .290 with seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and 21 walks.
  • Jeff McNeil leads the Mets with a team-high batting average of .315.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Nolan Arenado leads St. Louis in home runs (nine) and runs batted in (31) this season while batting .306.
  • Arenado is eighth in homers and fourth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Paul Goldschmidt's batting average of .317 leads all St. Louis hitters this season.
  • Goldschmidt is currently 51st in homers and 20th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Tommy Edman is slashing .269/.367/.431 this season for the Cardinals.
  • Harrison Bader has collected 26 hits this season and has an OBP of .289. He's slugging .336 on the year.

Mets and Cardinals Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/14/2022

Mariners

W 5-4

Home

5/15/2022

Mariners

L 8-7

Home

5/17/2022

Cardinals

W 3-1

Home

5/17/2022

Cardinals

L 4-3

Home

5/18/2022

Cardinals

W 11-4

Home

5/19/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/20/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/21/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/22/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/23/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/24/2022

Giants

-

Away

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/14/2022

Giants

W 4-0

Home

5/15/2022

Giants

W 15-6

Home

5/17/2022

Mets

L 3-1

Away

5/17/2022

Mets

W 4-3

Away

5/18/2022

Mets

L 11-4

Away

5/19/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/20/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/21/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/22/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/23/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

5/24/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
19
2022

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
1:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

