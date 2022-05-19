How to Watch New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 5/19/2022

May 17, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) after the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets will see Dakota Hudson on the hill for the St. Louis Cardinals in the final game of a four-game series, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, May 19, 2022

1:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)

SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mets vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

The Mets are third in the league with a .250 batting average.

The Mets are the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.5 runs per game (177 total).

The Mets' .330 on-base percentage ranks second-best in the league.

The Cardinals rank seventh in MLB with a .247 team batting average.

The Cardinals have scored 166 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Mets Impact Players

Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (nine) and runs batted in (33).

Among all hitters in the majors, Alonso's home runs place him eighth, and his RBI tally places him first.

Francisco Lindor has six doubles, six home runs and 19 walks while hitting .231.

Lindor is 38th in home runs in MLB and 24th in RBI.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .290 with seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and 21 walks.

Jeff McNeil leads the Mets with a team-high batting average of .315.

Cardinals Impact Players

Nolan Arenado leads St. Louis in home runs (nine) and runs batted in (31) this season while batting .306.

Arenado is eighth in homers and fourth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Paul Goldschmidt's batting average of .317 leads all St. Louis hitters this season.

Goldschmidt is currently 51st in homers and 20th in RBI in the big leagues.

Tommy Edman is slashing .269/.367/.431 this season for the Cardinals.

Harrison Bader has collected 26 hits this season and has an OBP of .289. He's slugging .336 on the year.

Mets and Cardinals Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/14/2022 Mariners W 5-4 Home 5/15/2022 Mariners L 8-7 Home 5/17/2022 Cardinals W 3-1 Home 5/17/2022 Cardinals L 4-3 Home 5/18/2022 Cardinals W 11-4 Home 5/19/2022 Cardinals - Home 5/20/2022 Rockies - Away 5/21/2022 Rockies - Away 5/22/2022 Rockies - Away 5/23/2022 Giants - Away 5/24/2022 Giants - Away

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/14/2022 Giants W 4-0 Home 5/15/2022 Giants W 15-6 Home 5/17/2022 Mets L 3-1 Away 5/17/2022 Mets W 4-3 Away 5/18/2022 Mets L 11-4 Away 5/19/2022 Mets - Away 5/20/2022 Pirates - Away 5/21/2022 Pirates - Away 5/22/2022 Pirates - Away 5/23/2022 Blue Jays - Home 5/24/2022 Blue Jays - Home

Regional restrictions apply.