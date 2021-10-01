How to Watch Mets vs. Braves

With the Braves finally clinching a playoff berth, they will gear up for the postseason with a final regular season series against the Mets.

The Braves officially clinched the National League East division title on Thursday with a big win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Now they finish out the regular season with a three-game series at home against the New York Mets.

How to Watch: Mets at Braves

Game Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Game Time: 7:20 p.m. EST

TV: SportsNet NY

The Mets have been a borderline playoff contender most of the season. Unfortunately, they could never figure things out consistently. New York has a ton of talent for the future, but this season the team could not get over the hump.

While this regular season series finale doesn't hold any major significance, these two teams are not big fans of each other. Finishing out the year with an NL East rivalry will be both helpful to get the Braves ready for the playoffs and will give the Mets a chance to end the season on a high note.

New York will have some big decisions to make this offseason, including the future of star infielder Javier Báez, who will hit free agency. For the Braves, everything from this point forward is in pursuit of a run at the World Series.

In tonight's matchup between these two teams, the Braves will start Huascar Ynoa (4-5, 3.98 ERA). The Mets will give the start to Tylor Megill (3-6, 4.78 ERA).

