How to Watch Mets vs. Braves

The Braves ramp up for the playoffs with an NL East rivalry series against the Mets.

The race for the National League East title between the Braves, Mets and Phillies lasted into September, but the Braves clinched the division crown well ahead of this, the final weekend of the regular season.

Atlanta will look to gather momentum against the Mets this weekend as it gears up for a playoff run, while New York will try to make the road rockier for their division rivals.

How to Watch: Mets at Braves

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 7:15 p.m. EST

TV: SportsNet NY

For the Mets, inconsistency and injuries were their downfall this season. However, ace Jacob deGrom should be back from injury to start next season.

The Braves have built a roster full of talent, both at the plate and on the mound. Atlanta could be a postseason contender for years to come.

The Mets will be looking to head into their offseason on a high note. The Braves will be looking to keep up their momentum heading into the postseason.

The Mets are set to start Carlos Carrasco (1-4, 5.73 ERA) on the mound. The Braves will give the starting nod to Jesse Chavez (3-2, 2.27 ERA).

