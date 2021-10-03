With the 2021 MLB regular season ending today, the Mets are set to take on the Braves in an NL East rivalry matchup.

The Braves and Mets are in very different situations entering the final game of the 2021 MLB regular season. While the Braves are gearing up for a hopeful postseason run, the Mets are preparing to head home for the offseason. New York just couldn't get things going consistently this season and they will have quite a few decisions to make this offseason.

How to Watch New York Mets at Atlanta Braves:

Game Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

You can live stream the Mets at Braves game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

During the final week of the season, the Braves were finally able to clinch the NL East division with a head-to-head win over the Philadelphia Phillies. It was a rough season, but they were able to get the job done at the end of the day.

Speaking of the Mets' decisions, one of their biggest will be deciding on the future of star infielder Javier Baez. He and the fans had a ton of issues, but there is no denying his level of talent. New York still has a lot of work to do before they can compete in the NL.

While these two teams are heading in different directions following today's matchup, it should still be a good game. An NL East rivalry is always entertaining to watch.

Atlanta is set to start Charlie Morton (14-6, 3.39 ERA) on the mound today. For the Mets, Noah Syndergaard (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will make his second appearance this season after missing two years due to injury.

Regional restrictions may apply.