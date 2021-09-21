How to Watch Mets vs. Red Sox

The Mets are six game out of first place in the NL East, while the Red Sox lead the AL wild-card race.

Heading into the last two weeks of the MLB regular season, keep an eye on the the Mets and the Red Sox, as both teams will put their playoff hopes on the line. The teams start a two-game series Tuesday.

How to Watch Mets at Red Sox:

Game Date: Sept. 21, 2021

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

The Mets are coming off a rough three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies in which they won just one game. They are six games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East and are 7.5 games back in the race for the second NL wild card.

Boston just swept the Orioles in a three-game series. The team is 1.5 games ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays for the top wild card spot in the AL.

The Mets have to win if they want a chance at getting into the postseason, while the Red Sox need to win to stay ahead of the field in a competitive AL wild-card chase.

In the first game of this series, Marcus Stroman (9-12, 2.88 ERA) will start on the mound for the Mets. The Red Sox will give the starting nod to Eduardo Rodríguez (11-8, 5.00 ERA).

