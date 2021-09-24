The Brewers look to get a step closer to clinching the NL Central they host the Mets on Friday.

The Brewers have lost their last five games, including four at the hands of the red-hot Cardinals. But though Milwaukee has seen their division lead shrink to 7.5 games, there are only nine games left in the season and they can clinch the division this weekend against the Mets.

How to Watch Mets at Brewers:

Game Date: Sept. 24, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Live stream the Mets at Brewers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Milwaukee will look to end that five-game slide against a Mets team that has lost seven of its last eight games. New York was also swept by the Cardinals during that stretch.

The Mets are still mathematically alive but they need to win this weekend to hold onto those very slim playoff chances.

The Brewers could clinch the division tonight if they win and their rival Cubs do them a favor, as Chicago plays St. Louis in a doubleheader Friday. If the Cubs can beat the Cardinals in both games and the Brewers win, the division title goes to Milwaukee.

The Brewers will send Eric Lauer to the mound in the opener of the series. Lauer lost his last start but won the previous two. Milwaukee has also won six of his last nine starts overall.

New York will counter with Tylor Megill. The Mets have alternated wins and losses over his last six starts. In his last start, Megill went just three innings and gave up six runs in an 11-4 loss to the Cardinals.

Regional restrictions may apply.