How to Watch Mets at Nationals

How to Watch New York Mets at Washington Nationals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
In the second game of their doubleheader Saturday at Washington, the Mets will look to improve their wild card odds with a win.
The Mets entered Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals just four games back of the Reds for the second wild card spot in the National League. They aim to keep their five-game winning streak rolling against Washington.
How to Watch:
Date: Sept. 4, 2021
Time: 6:05 p.m. ET
TV Channel: SportsNet NY
You can stream the Mets at Nationals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
In the second game of the doubleheader, New York will start Tylor Megill (2-3, 4.04 ERA) on the mound. The Nationals have not announced their starter.
Regional restrictions may apply.
