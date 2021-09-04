How to Watch Mets at Nationals

In the second game of their doubleheader Saturday at Washington, the Mets will look to improve their wild card odds with a win.

The Mets entered Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals just four games back of the Reds for the second wild card spot in the National League. They aim to keep their five-game winning streak rolling against Washington.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

You can stream the Mets at Nationals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the second game of the doubleheader, New York will start Tylor Megill (2-3, 4.04 ERA) on the mound. The Nationals have not announced their starter.

Regional restrictions may apply.